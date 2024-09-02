Risks of binge drinking one might not be aware of

The organisation says the pattern of consumption corresponds to five or more drinks by males, or four or more drinks by females, in about two hours.
Liver disease: The liver works hard to filter toxins from your blood, produce essential proteins and regulate various metabolic processes. It is also the organ primarily responsible for metabolising alcohol. Chronic binge drinking can lead to liver diseases such as fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis and cirrhosis.
Increased risk of digestive cancers (mouth, throat, oesophagus, liver, colon and rectum): Binge drinking makes this risk even higher because it exposes digestive tissues to high levels of alcohol repeatedly.
Impact on gut microbiota: The gut microbiota comprises billions of bacteria that play a crucial role in digestion, immunity and general health. Binge drinking can disrupt the balance of the gut microbiota, leading to dysbiosis. Dysbiosis can cause digestive issues such as bloating, diarrhoea and constipation. It is also linked to other health problems such as autoimmune diseases, obesity and mental health disorders.
Malabsorption and nutrient deficiencies: Chronic binge drinking can impair the body's ability to absorb nutrients from food. Alcohol interferes with absorbing essential vitamins and minerals including B, C, D, calcium and magnesium. This can lead to deficiencies that affect various bodily functions. For instance, vitamin B1 (thiamine) deficiency can cause neurological problems, while a lack of calcium can lead to bone density loss and osteoporosis.
Irritation and inflammation: This can cause conditions like gastritis, where the stomach lining becomes inflamed, resulting in stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. If gastritis becomes chronic, it can increase the risk of ulcers and even stomach cancer.
Acid reflux and heartburn: Alcohol can weaken the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), a muscle that prevents stomach acid from leaking back into the oesophagus. When the LES is relaxed, stomach acid can escape into the oesophagus, causing acid reflux and heartburn. Frequent episodes of acid reflux can lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease, a chronic condition that requires long-term management.
Pancreatitis: The pancreas is crucial in aiding digestion and managing blood sugar levels. Binge drinking can trigger acute pancreatitis, a sudden and severe inflammation of the pancreas marked by intense abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. If these acute episodes happen repeatedly, they can develop into chronic pancreatitis, potentially causing permanent damage to the pancreas.
Hart says self-reflection is important and you should ask yourself these seven questions:
• Am I looking after my body consistently with physical exercise and healthy eating?
• Does my work make me happy, or is it time for a change?
• Do I have a hobby where I am developing skills or a passion that fulfils me?
• Do I avoid thinking about unresolved past issues or spend a lot of time and energy revisiting them?
• Am I struggling to cope with stressors in my life?
• Am I connecting regularly and face-to-face with people who bring me joy?
• Where am I with my life’s goals?
“Taking a step back and looking at your life in this way may help you to start having a better sense of why you are binge-drinking. If you are drinking heavily regularly, seeking help from a mental health professional is crucial,” Hart says.
Risks of binge drinking one might not be aware of
Drinking too much affects your health
“The rest of the remaining months of the year are for bars. SeptemBAR. OctoBAR, NovemBAR. DecemBAR.”
This is one of the recycled posts on social media as we begin the ninth month of the year. These months are also referred to as beer months.
September kicks off the wedding season, and marks the beginning of spring which for many means spending more time out in the sun at social gatherings or at the bar.
But do you watch how much alcohol you drink? Do you know what drinking too much means and does to your health? If you don’t, pause and think about it for a moment as you could be binge-drinking, and there are health risks associated with it.
Binge drinking often goes unrecognised as an addiction problem, notes Graeme Hart, an addiction counsellor at Netcare Akeso Stepping Stones in the Western Cape.
“High levels of alcohol consumption are seen across the board in our country, from the dinner tables of the most wealthy and privileged to those who head straight to the tavern with their weekly wages. Drinking several beers, shooters or glasses of wine within a short time frame is often accepted as the norm,” he says.
“People who drink heavily on some occasions and abstain from alcohol the rest of the time may believe that they do not have a drinking problem. However, binge drinking is a form of alcoholism and can have deeply negative effects on your overall health, from heart conditions and cancer to a variety of mental health problems.”
Hart says binge drinking can be defined for women as four or more drinks, and for men five or more drinks in one day, “which to many may sound like the standard alcohol consumption at any weekend braai”.
“It is not unusual to steer clear of alcohol during the week but then overindulge on the weekend and to do this regularly, but it is a dangerous practice. Binge drinking can be worse for your health than regular moderate consumption as it is a shock to your system. No amount of alcohol is healthy – it is an addictive substance and one of the hardest substances to stop using.
“Alcoholism is a progressive illness, so what seems harmless at first can evolve into something more serious down the line and it is crucial to be aware of red flags that signal a problem, particularly in societies that are desensitised to binge drinking.
“Binge drinking includes extreme behaviour – just as you would consider it extreme to eat healthily all week and then have five slices of cake in one go, after telling yourself you would just have one. If you find that you reach your satiation point with alcohol but then you carry on drinking, that indicates a problem.”
He says other red flags include seeking out social situations that involve alcohol.
“For example, going to the movies would only be fun for you if you go for drinks afterwards. You may also notice a pattern in your behaviours such as spending most weekends drinking heavily and recovering from hangovers.”
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines binge drinking as a pattern of drinking alcohol that brings blood alcohol concentration to 0.08% or higher.
How to prevent digestive health effects of binge drinking
