Wellness

How to prevent digestive health effects of binge drinking

02 September 2024 - 12:30
Sibongile Mashaba Deputy News Editor
Murray Hewlett, Affinity Health CEO, shares tips to prevent the digestive health effects of binge drinking:

Moderation and mindful drinking: The best way to avoid the adverse effects of binge drinking on your digestive health is to drink in moderation. Moderate drinking means up to one drink a day for women and up to two for men.

Staying hydrated: Alcohol acts as a diuretic, which means it makes you urinate more and can cause dehydration. To counter this, drinking water between alcoholic drinks and staying hydrated can help reduce some of alcohol's immediate effects on your digestive system.

Eating before and while drinking: Eating food before and while drinking can help slow the absorption of alcohol into your bloodstream, reducing the intensity of its effects on your digestive system. Food helps to buffer and dilute the alcohol, giving your body more time to metabolise it. By eating, you can also avoid sudden spikes in blood alcohol levels, leading to less severe hangovers and fewer harmful effects on your digestive health.

Seeking help and support: For individuals who struggle with controlling their drinking, seeking help is crucial. Support groups, counselling and medical interventions can provide the necessary tools and support to manage alcohol consumption and improve overall health.

