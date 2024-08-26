Sangoma's former displeased initiate not eligible for refund

I am nearly absolutely certain that each of us, especially those who read this column, have interacted with the widely circulating clip of former Generations: The Legacy actress Latoya Makhene.
She has found herself, yet again, at the focal point of some pretty overtly sensationalist and defamatory publicity.
Makhene, a practising sangoma and gobela (shaman), was confronted by her former initiate Kabelo, who alleges that Latoya is a “fake gobela”.
Kabelo contacted the popular Moja Love show Fake Gobela, wherein initiates who are disgruntled by the outcome of their initiation are able to air their grievances.
Because initiation is a service rendered that involves occupation of the space of the chosen shaman, there is money involved and naturally you must account for your own food while there.
Equally, the proximity of initiate to shaman means that initiates are likely embroiled in the day-to-day lives of their shamans – I will explain this later in a little more detail.
By Kabelo’s account, Makhene was unable to separate the going-ons of her personal life and her professional life as a shaman.
Kabelo alleges that the situation got so terribly bad, that he and other initiates were sent to Makhene’s baba (her shaman) in Springs, Ekurhuleni, due to the tumultuous nature of her relationship with former partner Lebo Kheswa.
In the clip, Makhene briefly details the alleged abuses she endured at the hands of Kheswa while pointing out that Kabelo is on a senseless crusade that is clearly orchestrated.
Now here’s a few things you must know about Kabelo:
- He alleges that he paid R1,500 to Makhene as part of his initiation fees;
- He is aggrieved by having had to be sent to Makhene’s baba;
- He only spent two weeks in initiation school;
- He absconded from initiation school under the false pretences of having to deal with familial issues; and
- Kabelo was meant to return, but he failed to do so.
Makhene explains what the payment was for and so forth.
Sangoma's former displeased initiate not eligible for refund
Fees paid essential for his initiation
Image: INSTAGRAM
I am nearly absolutely certain that each of us, especially those who read this column, have interacted with the widely circulating clip of former Generations: The Legacy actress Latoya Makhene.
She has found herself, yet again, at the focal point of some pretty overtly sensationalist and defamatory publicity.
Makhene, a practising sangoma and gobela (shaman), was confronted by her former initiate Kabelo, who alleges that Latoya is a “fake gobela”.
Kabelo contacted the popular Moja Love show Fake Gobela, wherein initiates who are disgruntled by the outcome of their initiation are able to air their grievances.
Because initiation is a service rendered that involves occupation of the space of the chosen shaman, there is money involved and naturally you must account for your own food while there.
Equally, the proximity of initiate to shaman means that initiates are likely embroiled in the day-to-day lives of their shamans – I will explain this later in a little more detail.
By Kabelo’s account, Makhene was unable to separate the going-ons of her personal life and her professional life as a shaman.
Kabelo alleges that the situation got so terribly bad, that he and other initiates were sent to Makhene’s baba (her shaman) in Springs, Ekurhuleni, due to the tumultuous nature of her relationship with former partner Lebo Kheswa.
In the clip, Makhene briefly details the alleged abuses she endured at the hands of Kheswa while pointing out that Kabelo is on a senseless crusade that is clearly orchestrated.
Now here’s a few things you must know about Kabelo:
Makhene explains what the payment was for and so forth.
Image: Supplied
You can watch more of the clip if you wish, as I will explain and analyse the situation as best I can – with the knowledge that I have – and hopefully clear the air for those who consider Kabelo’s side valid.
In no way am I claiming to be Makhene’s advocate but I do feel compelled to because Kabelo has contributed to the tarnishing of the ubuNgoma practice.
Let’s start by addressing the R1,500 that he alleges he was scammed of.
It is my experience and understanding that when one begins initiation school, there is a deposit that must be paid like in any academic institution.
This deposit, in Xhosa, is known as imvula tasi.
This money is basically a formal acknowledgment that you are now a student of your said shaman and that they will in turn honour you and your ancestors by teaching you everything they know in terms of herbs, medicinal plants and tinctures.
Sometimes, if your gobela is kind, imvula tasi will cover the clothes and fabrics that you will wear during the initiation process.
Sometimes uGobela is even more kind and considerate, when aware of financial constraints faced by the initiate. So much so that other gobelas will help you construct and acquire your own divination tools with imvula tasi, which is not necessarily a requirement on the part of the gobela.
Another concept that is sort of introduced is ukuLobola Impande ngamaThwasa. This accounts for the regularity of shamans relying on their baba’s (their own shamans) to assist in the initiation of the first cohort of initiates.
Joining us on the podcast “Gogo, Have I been Scammed?”, Mkhulu Manzolwandle articulates this practice as a means for the gobela to know and understand all practices associated with initiating future sangomas.
The practice according to Mkhulu is to teach a gobela how to be a gobela.
I am not saying that Kabelo’s experience is a function of the practice yokuLobola impande, I am simply saying that it is increasingly normal to spend time with your baba’s baba.
It is unrealistic to expect that one must master the ability to separate their personal lives from their spiritual lives – in their own homes.
It is just unfathomable that one would think it is possible to live in a space and not be affected by the politics and alleged abuses of that space.
It is nearly inhumane for Kabelo to have expected that the alleged abuses befalling his gobela wouldn't have affected him, then further misconstruing Makhene’s decision to uproot the initiates as an error.
The more alarming thing is that he hardly made the effort to get his family involved in attempts to resolve the misunderstanding between himself and Makhene.
The same family that would have handed him over to Makhene’s for his own spiritual health.
The long and short of it is: Kabelo doesn’t qualify for a refund.
For more on why I consider this malicious act against Makhene, please catch the latest episode of “Gogo, have I been Scammed?” available on the SowetanLIVE website, under the podcast tab.
Do you know your clan names?
Pricing for traditional healing must be accessible to all people
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos