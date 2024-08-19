Beware of skin infections linked with warm weather conditions

She says if you suspect you have a fungal infection, one should consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.
But what should people who already have athlete’s feet do?
“Treating a fungal infection on your feet involves several steps to ensure effective healing and prevent recurrence. Recommended treatments include topical antifungal medications. These over-the-counter antifungal creams, sprays, or powders can be applied directly to the affected area. These are applied usually once or twice a day until the infection clears up,” Hammond says.
“Oral antifungal medications: For more severe or persistent infections, it’s important to consult a medical professional who may prescribe oral antifungal medications like itraconazole or terbinafine. These are typically used when topical treatments are not effective.
“If the infection does not improve after a few weeks of treatment, or if it spreads to your nails, consult a healthcare professional for further advice.”
The other types of fungal skin infections are:
Toenail Fungus: This infection affects the toenails, causing them to become thick, discoloured and brittle. It can also cause the nails to separate from the nail bed.
Moccasin-type infection: This type of athlete’s foot affects the soles, heels and edges of the feet, often causing thick, scaly skin and cracks.
Vesicular-type infection: This is where fluid-filled blisters affect the feet, usually on the soles and between the toes.
Ulcerative-type infection: This is a severe form of athlete’s foot that can cause painful, open sores and secondary bacterial infections.
Hammond gives tips to prevent athlete’s feet:
Keep feet clean and dry: If you’re required to wear closed shoes for work, try to go barefoot or wear sandals as often as possible outside these hours. After wearing closed shoes, it’s important to clean your feet thoroughly with warm, soapy water – especially between the toes – before drying them. If you tend to have sweaty feet, then buy socks made from natural materials like cotton as these limit the amount of moisture. It is important to change your socks every day so you always put on clean socks. Alternate your shoes to give them time to dry out before wearing them again.
Wash your feet daily with soap and warm water – particularly between the toes – and then dry them thoroughly. Always wear clean, dry socks and wash socks after every use. If they become moist in the day, change your socks. Choose shoes made of breathable materials and avoid wearing the same pair every day to reduce moisture build-up.
Protect your feet: Athlete’s foot is a contagious infection which means protecting your feet when you’re out in public places. If you’re using public pools, public showers, or public locker rooms, remember to always wear waterproof sandals to prevent contracting athlete’s foot. If you live with other people, never share shoes, towels, or linen that haven’t been washed.
Use a foot powder: One of the most effective ways to prevent athlete’s foot, as well as preventing sweaty and smelly feet in the warmer weather, is to use a proven foot powder. This has antibacterial and anti-fungal ingredients which prevent these sorts of infections by absorbing sweat and killing bacteria.
Use an antifungal powder such as Kroko Foot Powder on your feet and in your shoes. This will kill any lingering fungus in the shoes and help prevent athlete’s foot. The powder will also absorb excess sweat and kill bacteria, so your feet remain fresh, dry and fungal-free.
SowetanLIVE
Beware of skin infections linked with warm weather conditions
Expert shares tips to prevent athlete’s feet
Image: 123RF
For weeks now, it has been clear that winter is not wintering.
We’ve had warmer days recently and it’s just gone past mid-August.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who is happy with the warmer mornings and nights.
We’re just 12 days away to welcoming Spring and Kroko MD Lynsey Hammond says warmer temperatures can be associated with a rise in fungal skin infections.
Hammond says a common skin condition that affects many people is athlete’s foot.
“A fungal infection that can be easily spread. This is a contagious fungal infection that usually starts between the toes of someone who has sweaty feet or who has picked up the infection from the floor, shared towels, or clothing,” says Hammond.
“This is a common skin condition that impacts people who wear closed shoes for extended periods of time or otherwise can be picked up by going barefoot in public changerooms, showers or swimming pools.
“The signs of athlete’s foot include scaly, peeling, or cracked skin between the toes, a burning or stinging sensation, itchy feet, particularly after removing socks and shoes, dry, scaly skin from the bottom of the foot extending to the sides of the foot, inflamed skin which could be red, purple, or grey in colour and blisters on the feet.
“Fortunately, there are simple measures that can prevent the formation and spread of athlete’s foot,” she says.
Hammond says the fungal infection thrives in warm, damp conditions.
“We advise people who wear closed shoes to ensure they air out sweaty feet or if using public areas make sure to wear shoes or flip-flops to prevent further spread. Athlete’s foot can be an uncomfortable skin condition that often returns. There are ways to prevent the start of an infection, as well as to prevent the fungal infection from spreading from person to person.”
She says if you suspect you have a fungal infection, one should consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.
But what should people who already have athlete’s feet do?
“Treating a fungal infection on your feet involves several steps to ensure effective healing and prevent recurrence. Recommended treatments include topical antifungal medications. These over-the-counter antifungal creams, sprays, or powders can be applied directly to the affected area. These are applied usually once or twice a day until the infection clears up,” Hammond says.
“Oral antifungal medications: For more severe or persistent infections, it’s important to consult a medical professional who may prescribe oral antifungal medications like itraconazole or terbinafine. These are typically used when topical treatments are not effective.
“If the infection does not improve after a few weeks of treatment, or if it spreads to your nails, consult a healthcare professional for further advice.”
The other types of fungal skin infections are:
Toenail Fungus: This infection affects the toenails, causing them to become thick, discoloured and brittle. It can also cause the nails to separate from the nail bed.
Moccasin-type infection: This type of athlete’s foot affects the soles, heels and edges of the feet, often causing thick, scaly skin and cracks.
Vesicular-type infection: This is where fluid-filled blisters affect the feet, usually on the soles and between the toes.
Ulcerative-type infection: This is a severe form of athlete’s foot that can cause painful, open sores and secondary bacterial infections.
Hammond gives tips to prevent athlete’s feet:
Keep feet clean and dry: If you’re required to wear closed shoes for work, try to go barefoot or wear sandals as often as possible outside these hours. After wearing closed shoes, it’s important to clean your feet thoroughly with warm, soapy water – especially between the toes – before drying them. If you tend to have sweaty feet, then buy socks made from natural materials like cotton as these limit the amount of moisture. It is important to change your socks every day so you always put on clean socks. Alternate your shoes to give them time to dry out before wearing them again.
Wash your feet daily with soap and warm water – particularly between the toes – and then dry them thoroughly. Always wear clean, dry socks and wash socks after every use. If they become moist in the day, change your socks. Choose shoes made of breathable materials and avoid wearing the same pair every day to reduce moisture build-up.
Protect your feet: Athlete’s foot is a contagious infection which means protecting your feet when you’re out in public places. If you’re using public pools, public showers, or public locker rooms, remember to always wear waterproof sandals to prevent contracting athlete’s foot. If you live with other people, never share shoes, towels, or linen that haven’t been washed.
Use a foot powder: One of the most effective ways to prevent athlete’s foot, as well as preventing sweaty and smelly feet in the warmer weather, is to use a proven foot powder. This has antibacterial and anti-fungal ingredients which prevent these sorts of infections by absorbing sweat and killing bacteria.
Use an antifungal powder such as Kroko Foot Powder on your feet and in your shoes. This will kill any lingering fungus in the shoes and help prevent athlete’s foot. The powder will also absorb excess sweat and kill bacteria, so your feet remain fresh, dry and fungal-free.
SowetanLIVE
Men fall victim to preventable lifestyle diseases
Tips to take care of your brain health
Don't be caught off guard with hypertension
Educate yourself about OCD symptoms, triggers for effective management
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos