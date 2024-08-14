The big O: The world craves Ozempic, the miracle weight-loss drug

Is happiness a seven-letter word? The type-2-diabetes drug Ozempic has had the wellness industry abuzz for the past two years, with the phenomenon threatening to topple the infamous BBL (Brazilian butt lift) as the most in-demand aesthetic tool.

With stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, and Whoopi Goldberg admitting to using weight-loss medication, it’s no surprise that the public also want a taste.

But what is Ozempic? How does it work? Where do we get it? And what are the risks? “Ozempic is a semaglutide that works by mimicking the GLP 1 [glucagon-like peptide-1] hormone. Once you inject it, it increases insulin secretion and lowers your blood sugar,” says registered dietician Aziwe Booi. “The weight-loss benefits come in because it reduces your appetite and hunger cues, which means you feel less hungry than normal, leading you to reduce your portions and resulting in you achieving a caloric deficit more easily.”

The injection also causes “delayed gastric emptying”, which means it gives you a prolonged sense of fullness that in turn leads to a reduced frequency of eating throughout the day.

“It also helps reduce cravings for sugary sweets or beverages, so you are less likely to overeat those specific foods. Essentially, what makes people gain weight is… high-energy, high-sugar refined starches, so by reducing that craving it helps you lose weight,” adds Booi.

Ozempic (and other variants containing semaglutide) was initially prescribed for type-2 diabetes, as it increases insulin secretion in the body, and has been used as an off-label weight-loss drug since 2021. Research on its weight-loss effects was first published more than 10 years ago.

In South Africa, it is currently only registered for use in diabetes treatment. Weight loss, however, helps control diabetes and, in some cases, can reverse the disease. The medication is accessed through a doctor’s prescription and is self-injected into the stomach, arm or thigh every seven days, with an increase in dosage each week.

Tebogo* has been on the sister drug Saxenda (a liraglutide that works in the same way as Ozempic) since April and has lost 9kg thus far. “I have always been someone who tries the latest diet on the market. For the past two years I’ve done intermittent fasting but had gotten to a stage where I was no longer seeing any results on the scale — I had plateaued,” she explains. “I went to my doctor for my annual check-up, and she found that I had gained 3kg since my last visit. I was also very uncomfortable with my weight and wanted to get onto a quick weight-loss regime.”