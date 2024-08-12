Do you know your clan names?

Nearly two years ago to the day, on this platform, I introduced the term: spiritual etiquette.
Briefly, I explained that there is time and place for all spiritual practices and that we will do well to remember that.
I have since watched the conversations on healthy spiritual practices evolving to the point that we have conversations about spiritual hygiene out in the open. To clarify, by we, I mean as a collective youth be it on social media or in our day-to-day lives. As I understand it, spiritual hygiene refers to collective practices that ensure one’s spiritual wellbeing. These practices range from periodic cleansing, purging, bathing, fasting, praying and ukuphahla etc.
Naturally, many of us are familiar with practices of praying and fasting – but I would like to take this moment to expound on the knowledge, while simultaneously introducing new concepts of spiritual cleanliness and hygiene. Walk with me...
Some years ago, I had an epiphany about the purpose and reason behind fasting. Before you roll your eyes, I think you should ask yourself this question: What is the purpose behind fasting? If your answer is anything but centred on receiving clearer messages or becoming equipped to deal with trials in your supposed spiritual warfare, then we might have an issue. For example, if your fast is treated like a transaction wherein you are fasting for gain, then you might have missed the plot.
The same thing can be said about ukuphahla.
Many people start their spiritual journey with the understanding that ukuphahla functions as a mechanism for which one can simply go and ask their ancestors for any and everything and have their way – every time. However, this is untrue but before I explain why – let me take you through a step-by-step guide on what to say when engaging in ukuphahla. Let me add the disclaimer that knowledge of one’s clan names remains integral to this process. The order of things goes like this: first you call out your clan name, then your mothers’, grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s. Then, you can start off the conversation with your ancestors as you see fit.
Do you know your clan names?
Practices linking one with their ancestors
Image: Gallo Images
Nearly two years ago to the day, on this platform, I introduced the term: spiritual etiquette.
Briefly, I explained that there is time and place for all spiritual practices and that we will do well to remember that.
I have since watched the conversations on healthy spiritual practices evolving to the point that we have conversations about spiritual hygiene out in the open. To clarify, by we, I mean as a collective youth be it on social media or in our day-to-day lives. As I understand it, spiritual hygiene refers to collective practices that ensure one’s spiritual wellbeing. These practices range from periodic cleansing, purging, bathing, fasting, praying and ukuphahla etc.
Naturally, many of us are familiar with practices of praying and fasting – but I would like to take this moment to expound on the knowledge, while simultaneously introducing new concepts of spiritual cleanliness and hygiene. Walk with me...
Some years ago, I had an epiphany about the purpose and reason behind fasting. Before you roll your eyes, I think you should ask yourself this question: What is the purpose behind fasting? If your answer is anything but centred on receiving clearer messages or becoming equipped to deal with trials in your supposed spiritual warfare, then we might have an issue. For example, if your fast is treated like a transaction wherein you are fasting for gain, then you might have missed the plot.
The same thing can be said about ukuphahla.
Many people start their spiritual journey with the understanding that ukuphahla functions as a mechanism for which one can simply go and ask their ancestors for any and everything and have their way – every time. However, this is untrue but before I explain why – let me take you through a step-by-step guide on what to say when engaging in ukuphahla. Let me add the disclaimer that knowledge of one’s clan names remains integral to this process. The order of things goes like this: first you call out your clan name, then your mothers’, grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s. Then, you can start off the conversation with your ancestors as you see fit.
Pricing for traditional healing must be accessible to all people
The reason for a specific mention of matriarchal/maternal clan names – by my understanding is an acknowledgment of the work that matriarchs have done towards ensuring the survival of the clan. Additionally, because we would traditionally carry our father’s clan names – the paternal clan names remain while varying matriarchs contribute to it.
Let me simplify it even more, if our fathers are brothers – then we have the same clan name. If our mothers are sisters – they (the mothers) have the same clan name but we do not. What I have seen happening though is that many children who are born and raised in under the care of their maternal home, tend to adopt the clan names of their moms. For example, when I was born my mother was 19 years old and so like many – I was then raised by her mother “Madlamini”.
My mother is a Bhele. Growing up, it was perfectly acceptable for people to refer to me as MaMbhele (of the Bhele clan) – it still is. However, I have learned to make the delineation that I have strong Bhele roots, I am not a Bhele – my mother is... I digress.
What does this have to do with ukuphahla? Well knowing who to call out and talk to is quite important. More importantly, what is the link between ukuphahla, fasting and spiritual health? These are both practices designed to keep you spiritually healthy rather than them being the base for spiritual transactions where the amount of times you phahla correlates to the happening of your requests.
Ukuphahla is a direct line between you and your ancestors, where you communicate and they communicate back. The communications from their side (the ancestors) are usually to do with creating a sense of spiritual harmony within the home. Often there is revelation of rites that have been abandoned or not carried out with due diligence – our ancestors will often communicate these things to us in dreams and visions.
With all that has been said: I have a question for you. Do you know your clan names? How do you recite them when engaging in spiritual practice?
Discussion with dad yields some perspective about receptive ear
Muso Phila shifts my view on ones purpose, identity
Thandiswa’s music uplifts audiences, helps healing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos