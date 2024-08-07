SMag Women of the Year issue | Nombulelo Sepeng dares to dream

Living up to her nickname, Toro, which translates to “dream”, Prof. Nombulelo Sepeng has turned her childhood aspirations into reality.

“My late maternal grandmother, Sekgabo Maqungela, believed in me so much that she gave me the nickname Toro,” she says. “I always believed that I would be successful. Most of the people with whom I grew up knew me by that name. So, I currently live in my ‘dreams do come true’ era.”

Sepeng is the first in her family to pass matric and graduate from university. At 36, she is also the first PhD holder and associate professor in her small village of Ga-Mothakga in Mahikeng, North West.

“I am currently the youngest associate professor in the Department of Nursing Science at the University of Pretoria,” she says, proudly. “I grew up in a three-room mud house with my seven siblings, my parents, Kesaobaka and Bokie Zulwayo, and my grandmother. My mother worked as a domestic worker and my father was a bricklayer.”

Her love for education and science bloomed during her childhood, when she had to make most of the few resources available at her school. “I started attending school in grade one at the age of six. I went to school in surrounding rural villages called Matlhonyane and Matshepe, which required us to walk a long distance. Sometimes we had to walk to school barefoot,” she remembers.