Compassion fatigue adds an extra level on top of burnout
A major symptom is when people who generally care a lot feel like they don’t care any more, says an expert says.
In celebration of the resilience and compassion of our mothers, wives, sisters and aunts, we take this season as an opportunity for women to pour back into their cups of self-appreciation.
Prevalent and often singled out in healthcare practitioners and first responders, compassion fatigue, which closely resembles burnout, takes place when a caregiver is given a huge burden to care for those who are vulnerable and unable to care for themselves.
“Many women go home from the workplace to start the second shift,” says Sandy Lewis, mental wellness and compassion lead at Akeso and Netcare.
“Once home, they care for anyone vulnerable in the family, either a baby and young child, or an elderly person. . There is a huge burden of care that can be carried out in the home and in the family separate from what goes on at work.”
Lewis describes compassion fatigue as a level on top of burnout where caring individuals become despondent to other’s suffering, pain and trauma. “Burnout can happen in any sphere of life and in any profession where the person has overworked and over-extended themselves for too long.
“Exhaustion then sinks into both the body and mind. Compassion fatigue adds an extra layer on top of the exhaustion they are exposed to suffering, pain and trauma. Containing or holding onto people’s distress for a long time can lead to feeling like it is like your own.”
Miss Soweto 2022 and occupational therapist, Tsakane Sono,says she has reached compassion fatigue
“I work with people who have physical disabilities and mental illnesses and it’s an emotionally heavy job. Some days are better than others but most are emotionally draining. While we love what we do, it’s hard to be in a place where you are always consumed with trying to help people,” she admits.
Lewis says compassion fatigue manifests itself in key areas of our lives. “You would start to notice physical changes; you become sick more often and experience tiredness, headaches and body pain. In the emotional and behavioural realm, you may experience anxiety, a level of agitated distress, become easily startled and become hyper-vigilant,” she says.
“You easily lose concentration, become more pessimistic and focus on the negative. Feel more despair and hopelessness. As the exhaustion grows, you start to feel a sense of helplessness and powerlessness. A major symptom of compassion fatigue is when people who generally care a lot feel like they don’t care any more, stop believing in goodness, and that life has lost its meaning, and there is no faith in goodness any more.”
Lewis says that if unchecked, compassion fatigue can rear its head in our relationships and how we engage with colleagues in the workplace. “In your relationships, you feel you are running out of steam and don’t have energy, so you become more withdrawn and choose to stay home rather than go out,” she says.
“In the workplace, people who are often most vulnerable are those who take their work seriously and care very deeply, often trying and giving too much. People who were stars now come to work late, don’t care much for their appearance and don’t have the energy and motivation for the task any more. They become irresponsible, irritable, overly sensitive and detached from colleagues and the team.”
Sono says she loves what she does. “It’s what God has called me to do. However, even God had put measures to rest and take time out to rejuvenate and refill your cup. If not, you get to a place of fatigue,” she says.
“At the moment, I’m re-evaluating what I’m doing, learning to create better boundaries. Prayer and quiet time with God are important to make sure that I strengthen myself as I am constantly exposed to emotional, physical and spiritual uncertainties.”
Lewis concurs one must be self-aware of the signs of compassion fatigue and to reciprocate, demonstrating compassion to oneself. “No-one can keep going on and on,” she says.
To have self-compassion is to be mindful and aware before moving through those stages of burning out. Learn to be in touch with what’s going on in your body. “Lastly, you should not feel ashamed to go to someone and tell them that you are not doing so well. There is no shame in saying your cup is running low.”
