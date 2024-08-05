Balancing motherhood and professional duties need proper planning, support

WHO and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund recommend early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth and introduction of nutritionally adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at six months. Breastfeeding should be continued up to two years of age or beyond.
Affinity Health CEO, Murray Hewlett, says breast milk has the right mix of nutrients, antibodies and enzymes to help shield babies from infections and illnesses.
“…Balancing motherhood and professional responsibilities is no small feat, but it is possible with proper planning, support and determination. Whether you’re a new mother preparing to return to work or an employer looking to support breastfeeding employees, understanding the needs and rights of breastfeeding mothers is crucial for creating a supportive and inclusive workplace.”
He says breastfeeding has many health benefits for mothers too.
"It can help the uterus shrink back to its pre-pregnancy size faster, which reduces postpartum bleeding and lowers moms’ risk of breast and ovarian cancers, type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis later on.
“La Leche League International suggests that mothers pump milk every two to three hours to maintain their milk supply and ensure their baby has enough throughout the day. Balancing work responsibilities with the need to pump breast milk regularly can be challenging. Not all workplaces provide the necessary support for breastfeeding mothers, which can make breastfeeding and pumping at work more challenging,” says Hewlett.
He says mothers may experience fatigue from frequent pumping sessions and stress from managing work and family responsibilities.
Hewlett gives tips for balancing breastfeeding and work:
Plan ahead: Before returning to work, it's essential to plan and prepare. Discuss your breastfeeding plans with your employer to ensure they understand your needs. Familiarise yourself with your workplace's policies on breastfeeding and pumping. Knowing your rights and the support available can make the transition smoother.
Create a pumping schedule: One of the most significant challenges for breastfeeding mothers returning to work is managing time effectively. Establishing a consistent pumping schedule that mimics your baby’s feeding times helps maintain your milk supply. Investing in an electric breast pump can make pumping sessions more efficient.
Communicate with your employer: Open communication with your employer is crucial. Explain your breastfeeding goals and discuss how to work together to accommodate your needs. This might include adjusting your work hours, taking shorter lunch breaks to allow for pumping sessions, or working from home on certain days.
Find a support system: Having a support system can make a significant difference. Connect with other breastfeeding mothers at your workplace or join a local or online breastfeeding support group. Sharing experiences and tips can provide valuable insights and emotional support.
Invest in good equipment: Investing in a high-quality breast pump and comfortable pumping accessories can make the process more manageable. Look for a pump that is efficient, easy to use and portable. Having spare parts and a cooler bag to store expressed milk can be incredibly helpful.
Take care of yourself: Self-care is crucial for nursing mothers. Eat a balanced diet, stay hydrated and get enough sleep. If you ever feel overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to contact a lactation consultant or healthcare provider for support.
Hewlett says mothers must know their rights stipulated in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and its Code of Good Practice on the Protection of Employees.
“During pregnancy and after childbirth, employers should allow breastfeeding mothers at least two breaks of 30 minutes daily to express milk. These breastfeeding breaks are considered paid time and will be provided in addition to the employee’s regular tea and lunch breaks. Employers must provide a clean, private, secure space for mothers to express milk.”
We’re marking World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7 under the theme Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all.
“Under-nutrition is estimated to be associated with 2.7-million child deaths annually or 45% of all child deaths. Infant and young child feeding is a key area to improve child survival and promote healthy growth and development,” says the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“The first two years of a child’s life are particularly important, as optimal nutrition during this period lowers morbidity and mortality, reduces the risk of chronic disease and fosters better development overall.
“Optimal breastfeeding is so critical that it could save the lives of over 820,000 children under the age of five years each year.”
