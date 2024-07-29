Thandiswa’s music uplifts audiences, helps healing

Music was an escape. My father was, and still is, an avid music lover and collector. One afternoon after school I found a copy of Zabalaza in his CD stash and I took it with me to my bedroom. I slotted it into my computer and pressed play . It was love at first audio.
I instantly had favourites: Nizalwa Ngobani, Kwanele and Zabalaza (the song). Zabalaza (the song) because I was struggling, particularly on an emotional level. I lived with a strange lady, in a strange house with strange rules.
I had been raised on my maternal side, mostly by my grandmother. Sure, I visited my paternal side and had an adoringly close relationship with paternal grandparents and aunts – but it was not them I was living with. I remember constantly singing “kutheni kunjena na? Emzini kaBawo”, it got me through.
Before I am grossly taken out of context, by no means am I saying I resided in a torture chamber. It was also not sunshine and daisies either.
What I am getting at really is that music and specifically that album, became one of my many coping mechanisms. Zabalaza (the album) was also a way for me to stay connected with my maternal side, having relocated to Johannesburg from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Nizalwa Ngobani kept me inextricably connected to the idea that I am inextricably linked to where I come from as well as my predecessors.
Nizalwa Ngobani formed a huge part of my first identity project, empowering me with the language and ritual of paying homage to those who’ve crawled so that I can run.
Kwanele was one of my first overt lessons on the idea that life is troubled, acting as a reminder to navigating it with an omnipresent strength ready for tribulations. Mamiya literally says “you’ve got to be strong” in Kwanele. Mazwai’s performance at Artscape made me feel like I could just resign and follow her on her world tour – somehow making that my primary source of income.
More seriously, her performance did two things for me. First, it transfixed me back to my initial interaction with her music as a solo artist... goose bumps. It restored my childlike wonder and faith that things ultimately get better for as long as you keep fighting.
Secondly and more importantly, it made me feel like I had overcome. It made me feel like I am no longer at the mercy of anyone but God and abantu abadala.
It was liberating. It felt as though 31-year-old Zipho time travelled to 13-year-old Zipho for the sole purpose of giving myself a hug and concrete assurance yokuba kuzolunga (that things will be alright). Walking away from her performance, I was reassured of the notion that each of us has a gift. Mazwai’s gift is music. Her job is to uplift us and reassure us ukuthi kuzolunga, aiding us in healing parts of ourselves. Somone once said “Sangoma, means child of the song”.
By my deduction uThandiswa siSangoma and uyanyanga (Mazwai is a sangoma and she heals). There it is, a DIY on achieving some semblance of catharsis. Go and see your favourite artists in concert.
Thandiswa’s music uplifts audiences, helps healing
Musician’s live renditions allow for artistic expression
Do you want to know something that yields unimaginable proportions of catharsis? Fulfilling parts of your inner child? Walk with me.
About a week ago, I had the honour of experiencing Thandiswa Mazwai in concert. I was in complete and utter awe. She has an astronomical stage presence. Naturally I was entirely elated leading up to the show. I called my mother, sharing my fantastic news and she said “Yoh, awusavuyi ntombi. Undibulisele kuMamiya” (Lucky you girl. Say hi to Mamiya for me).
I chuckled because every black mom will speak about people using language that signifies closeness, even when there isn’t any (Mazwai’s clan name is Miya). Let me take a side bar for a second and continue to admire the ways that she has mastered the art of performance.
Naturally performing in the presence of a fan base that is familiar with your discography means that we will sing the songs with you bar for bar. I must also say that live renditions of an artist’s discography often allow for artistic expression wherein the artist can experiment with slower placed rhythms and melodies.
As the audience, we are familiar with studio versions, and we will recite them as such. We almost bully artists on stage to keep up with our pace in singing their song but not my babe Thandiswa. My queen commanded that entire theatre and ushered us into singing her songs the way she wants to perform them. What a force.
I was in my early teens when Mazwai debuted Zabalaza. I had already been crazily familiar with her work with Bongo Maffin, my rakgadi (aunt) Modi was a fan. The album dropped during a heavily transformative time in my life. I had just lost my uncle/best friend, starting high school after having moved cities and homes. I now stayed with my dad and his partner and boy was it an uphill battle.
