Tips to take care of your brain health

There are many bad habits that we often dismiss as small yet in the long run they lead to us getting sick, often from preventable illnesses. Like robbing ourselves of enough time to sleep, finishing that pack of smokes a day or even lack of exercise.
Lately, I’ve heard a lot of people talking about staying indoors to avoid people. But what do these unhealthy routines do to our brains?
Neurological Association of SA president, Dr Patty Francis, says neurological disorders are preventable, though through early detection and effective management. She says our lifestyle choices are the most important aspect of managing neurological diseases.
“By prioritising a healthy lifestyle, people can protect their brain health which is essential for healthy cognitive, emotional and social skills. Optimising brain health ought to begin early in life and remain a focal health priority throughout one’s entire life.
“Inactivity, alcohol intake, smoking, and diets high in fat and processed foods, and lack of sleep, increase our risk. Almost everyone can protect themselves from the devastating impact of neurological disease by making small improvements.”
Monday is World Brain Day.
Francis says not all patients have equal access to early detection and effective management.
“Although brain disorders are emphasised worldwide across all ages, sex and socio-economies, more than 70% of neurological diseases are prevalent in low-to-middle-income countries and are the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for 9-million deaths per year.
“Neurological diseases are the second leading cause of disability worldwide, yet up to 80% of strokes, 40% of dementia cases and 25% of epilepsies can be prevented.
“However, in SA, one in every 100 people are affected by epilepsy, two South Africans suffer a stroke every 10 minutes of every day [and] around 4 to 8% suffer from dementia.”
Francis says in children and adolescents, headache disorders and meningitis are among the top 10 causes of global disability adjusted life years, and within the top three causes in girls aged 10 to 24.
“Globally, 52.9-million children younger than five years had developmental disabilities and 95% of these children live in low and middle-income countries. The high burden associated with neurological disorders is met by profound inequities.
“Disabilities associated with neurological conditions disproportionately affect women, older people, those living in poverty and rural or remote areas and other vulnerable populations.
Tips to take care of your brain health
“Children from underprivileged households, indigenous populations and ethnic minorities are also at significantly higher risk of experiencing disability associated with neurological conditions,” says Francis.
She says recognising brain health as a fundamental human right is at the core of her organisation and World Brain Day mission. Brain health is essential for brain skills which are in turn central to the development of brain capital and the brain economy.
“Brain capital includes the creativity, knowledge and skills that individuals accrue and develop during their lifetime, which enable them to fulfil potential and contribute productively to their local economy and society at large.”
Francis gives some strategies to implement to protect your brain’s health:
