Wellness

Tips to take care of your brain health

Lifestyle choices most important aspect of managing neurological diseases, says expert

22 July 2024 - 11:29
Sibongile Mashaba Deputy News Editor
“By prioritising a healthy lifestyle, people can protect their brain health which is essential for healthy cognitive, emotional and social skills.
“By prioritising a healthy lifestyle, people can protect their brain health which is essential for healthy cognitive, emotional and social skills.
Image: 123RF

There are many bad habits that we often dismiss as small yet in the long run they lead to us getting sick, often from preventable illnesses. Like robbing ourselves of enough time to sleep, finishing that pack of smokes a day or even lack of exercise.

Lately, I’ve heard a lot of people talking about staying indoors to avoid people. But what do these unhealthy routines do to our brains?

Neurological Association of SA president, Dr Patty Francis, says neurological disorders are preventable, though through early detection and effective management. She says our lifestyle choices are the most important aspect of managing neurological diseases.

“By prioritising a healthy lifestyle, people can protect their brain health which is essential for healthy cognitive, emotional and social skills. Optimising brain health ought to begin early in life and remain a focal health priority throughout one’s entire life.

“Inactivity, alcohol intake, smoking, and diets high in fat and processed foods, and lack of sleep, increase our risk. Almost everyone can protect themselves from the devastating impact of neurological disease by making small improvements.”

Monday is World Brain Day.

Francis says not all patients have equal access to early detection and effective management.

“Although brain disorders are emphasised worldwide across all ages, sex and socio-economies, more than 70% of neurological diseases are prevalent in low-to-middle-income countries and are the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for 9-million deaths per year.

“Neurological diseases are the second leading cause of disability worldwide, yet up to 80% of strokes, 40% of dementia cases and 25% of epilepsies can be prevented.

“However, in SA, one in every 100 people are affected by epilepsy, two South Africans suffer a stroke every 10 minutes of every day [and] around 4 to 8% suffer from dementia.”

Francis says in children and adolescents, headache disorders and meningitis are among the top 10 causes of global disability adjusted life years, and within the top three causes in girls aged 10 to 24.

“Globally, 52.9-million children younger than five years had developmental disabilities and 95% of these children live in low and middle-income countries. The high burden associated with neurological disorders is met by profound inequities. 

“Disabilities associated with neurological conditions disproportionately affect women, older people, those living in poverty and rural or remote areas and other vulnerable populations.

“Children from underprivileged households, indigenous populations and ethnic minorities are also at significantly higher risk of experiencing disability associated with neurological conditions,”
Neurological Association of SA president, Dr Patty Francis

“Children from underprivileged households, indigenous populations and ethnic minorities are also at significantly higher risk of experiencing disability associated with neurological conditions,” says Francis.

She says recognising brain health as a fundamental human right is at the core of her organisation and World Brain Day mission. Brain health is essential for brain skills which are in turn central to the development of brain capital and the brain economy.

“Brain capital includes the creativity, knowledge and skills that individuals accrue and develop during their lifetime, which enable them to fulfil potential and contribute productively to their local economy and society at large.”

Francis gives some strategies to implement to protect your brain’s health:

  • Stay socially connected: Maintain strong social ties (in person, not online) to improve cognitive function and emotional well-being.
  • Avoid alcohol and stop smoking: Smoking damages neurons (brain cells) and alcohol consumption can lead to memory impairment and cognitive decline.
  • Stay hydrated
  • Exercise regularly: Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, promotes new brain cell growth and enhances cognitive function.
  • Prioritise sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support memory consolidation, information processing and toxin removal in the brain.
  • Eat a balanced diet: Fuel your brain with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats for optimal cognitive function.
  • Manage stress: Practise relaxation techniques like deep breathing, contemplation, prayer and daily periods of no screen time.
  • Breathe clean air: Minimise, as far as possible, time spent in highly polluted environments. By simply taking a 15-20 minute walk in fresh air fulfills many of the brain-effective recommendations listed above.

Vaping youth more likely to start smoking cigarettes

“Vaping meets the classification of a ‘gateway drug’, with studies indicating that youths who vape are 3.5 times more likely to start smoking ...
S Mag
1 month ago

How tobacco industry campaigns help addict world’s youth

Products remain accessible and affordable to young people
S Mag
1 month ago

Don't be caught off guard with hypertension

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of most serious risk factors of strokes and heart attacks in adults.
S Mag
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short
Fire ravages old age home