FREE TO READ | NHI does not mean medical cover options should be ignored

The controversial National Health Insurance Bill, which has now been implemented, is seen as unworkable and unaffordable in its current format

18 July 2024 - 13:37
Medical cover is still in the hands of scheme members for a long time to come.
Image: 123RF/dragoscondrea

There has been significant backlash to the signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in mid-May from the medical fraternity, trade unions and even some political parties who called it an electioneering ploy, given that the scheme is unworkable and unaffordable in its current format.

One of the biggest issues critics have with the bill is the future role of medical schemes and private health care once the scheme is fully implemented. The act states medical schemes will not be able to provide cover for services that are paid for by the NHI.

There are a number of organisations who have announced that they plan to challenge the bill in court, including the Health Funders Association, the SA Medical Association, the SA Health Professionals Collaboration, Solidarity and the DA.

Speaking on behalf of medical schemes at a recent symposium, the Health Funders Association stressed that schemes were not against universal health care, but rather the single-payer system the NHI plans to implement.

 

