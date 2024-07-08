What are other symptoms of burnout: Lack of motivation or interest in work, feelings of disillusionment about your job, frequent headaches or muscle pain, changes in appetite or sleep habits and decreased satisfaction and sense of accomplishment.
Identifying and dealing with workplace burnout
Condition can affect your daily life
Image: 123RF
As we start the second half of the year, you may be experiencing chronic fatigue, insomnia and irritability or impatience with your co-workers or clients.
You could be experiencing burnout as these are just a few symptoms one has when it kicks in.
Stellenbosch Business School head of healthcare Prof Renata Schoeman describes burnout as a “workplace phenomenon that cannot be confused by daily stressors of personal life responsibilities”.
“Burnout is a persistent feeling of physical and emotional exhaustion that frequently comes with pessimism and disengagement from work. The culprits are usually an imbalance of resources and/or demands on what is expected of you at work versus the availability of time, finances, training, support systems, mentorship and other resources needed for you to do your job,” says Schoeman.
“Another contributing factor is conflicting values: either a mismatch between your values and the organisational values or the officially stated values of the organisation and the values in action.”
Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett defines burnout as a “condition induced by long-term stress or dissatisfaction at work”.
“It’s more than just having a bad day or a busy week; it’s a chronic condition that results from being overwhelmed and overworked over an extended period,” says Hewlett.
Schoeman says burnout contributes to depression, anxiety and other stress-related disorders, impacting one’s quality of living, relationships and outlook on life.
“Physically, prolonged burnout can lead to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, gastrointestinal issues and weakened immune systems.”
And while many people experiencing burnout think it is just fatigue, Schoeman says feeling tired is a natural state of wanting sleep or rest.
“If you are tired, it doesn’t mean you have burnout. Although fatigue can be a symptom of burnout, sometimes you are just tired. Nothing more. In this instance, rest is helpful by sleeping, taking a break, or doing something that pleases you or take a holiday.
“Viewing burnout as something your work has done to you, is not helpful,” warns Schoeman, adding that the direct cost of burnout leads to “increased absenteeism, reduced productivity, poor work performance, mistakes and high employee turnover – all quantifiably impacting the organisation’s bottom line.
“The hidden, indirect cost for businesses is the institutional loss of knowledge when employees leave, the time and cost spent on training and upskilling new employees, and the negative impact on organisational culture. Once an organisation is known for its toxic work environment, it will be difficult to attract top talent.
“Organisations do have a responsibility to invest in preventing burnout and promoting mental wellness, however, if you view your discomfort as purely ‘work has done this to me’, it will contribute to a lack of autonomy and passivity and generate victim mentality,” she says.
What are other symptoms of burnout: Lack of motivation or interest in work, feelings of disillusionment about your job, frequent headaches or muscle pain, changes in appetite or sleep habits and decreased satisfaction and sense of accomplishment.
What are some of the causes of burnout: Excessive workload or overtime, lack of control over work activities, insufficient rewards for effort, lack of a supportive community at work, unfair treatment or discrimination and a mismatch between job and personal skills or values.
“Remember, it’s essential to prioritise your well-being, not just for your sake but for your colleagues, friends, and family who rely on you. If you’re struggling with burnout, consider contacting a mental health professional who can provide personalised strategies and support to help you navigate this challenging period,” says Hewlett.
Hewlett gives tips to deal with burnout at work:
Acknowledge the burnout: Admitting that you’re experiencing burnout is the first step toward recovery. Denial only prolongs the problem.
Evaluate your options: Discuss your concerns with your supervisor. You can change a demanding workload, gain more control over your tasks, or get involved in more rewarding projects.
Seek support: Support and camaraderie, whether from co-workers, friends, family, or professionals, are essential for overcoming burnout.
Practice self-care: Prioritise your health by getting enough sleep, eating well, exercising, and engaging in activities that relax and rejuvenate you.
Set boundaries: Learn to avoid additional responsibilities and set clear boundaries between work and personal life to ensure downtime and recovery.
Take time off: If burnout seems inevitable, take a break from work. If you cannot take days off work, don’t allow work to consume you after hours. Turn off your phone when you get home and resist the urge to check your emails.
Reevaluate your goals and priorities: Consider what’s truly important to you and whether your current job aligns with those values. Sometimes, a career change might be necessary to find more fulfilling work.
Delegate: Don’t try to do everything yourself. While asking for help with tasks may not come easily, delegating can help reduce your workload and stress levels.
Focus on what you can control: Concentrate on the aspects of your job that you can control, such as your reaction to problems and how you manage your time.
Find new meaning in your work: Find value in your role. Focus on aspects of the job that you enjoy or find meaningful, even if they’re small parts of your day.
