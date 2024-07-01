Muso Phila shifts my view on ones purpose, identity

At the conclusion of my conversation with Phila, my technical producer, Demi, commented on Phila’s calm and profound spirit. I believe she, Demi, said “wow what an old soul, I can’t believe he’s in his early 20’s. It seems like you were speaking to someone beyond their years.”
I could not have agreed more, how does a 20-something-year-old accept the burden to heal, teach and pursue his calling no matter the cost? Yes, unapologetically pursuing calling can be argued as a trait that is most pervasive in youth – but this is different. Walk with me...
Detailing the discovery of his musical talent in church, like many musical giants such as Ernie Smith, Phila meticulously navigates the commercial musical space with the sole purpose of healing.
“I still perform on the streets because I believe that it is those people who need to receive my healing, teaching and message. That’s why you won’t find me performing in clubs... because those people don’t want to be healed. They want entertainment”.
Agreeing with Phila, but not fully – I think everyone everywhere longs for healing, perhaps the spaces they occupy accompanied by substances may not be conducive for teaching and healing.
I digress...
Phila’s connection to street performances lies in his origins of understanding music as a calling that requires sacrifice and discipline. Relocating from KZN to Joburg, leaving a comfortable home, Phila detailed his humble beginnings of struggling on the streets all in attempts to chase his dream while remaining true to the understanding of this dream as a gift and calling that is bigger than him.
He became a regular feature at Randburg Square Mall as he would beat his drum and sing for shoppers.
The consequences of treating one’s music as calling in this manner are reflected in commercial success, according to Phila. “Maphorisa reminded me that I was there when Spiritual Amapiano started with Dlozi Lam. We were all at the studio with Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter and them... He (Maphorisa) said ‘look at here they are’... buying properties, cars and doing well for themselves’ look where you are”.
Sobering as Phori’s utterances were to Phila, he remains committed towards his calling and actualising it through music that heals and teaches.
Phila continued to talk about the general misunderstanding that he is faced with, by industry peers towards his approach to music and commercialising it.
“They don’t understand why I still perform on the streets for R2s and R5s. It is because of the energy that I get from interacting with people... I make music for ordinary people dealing with everyday problems in their lives”, said Phila talking about making his musical teachings accessible through street performances.
Muso Phila shifts my view on ones purpose, identity
Artist accepts burden to heal, teach and to pursue calling no matter the cost
Image: Supplied
Lately, I am in a perpetual state of existential thinking and incessantly thinking about the meaning of life, specifically relocating my purpose.
Naturally, my thinking has permeated into my writing and conversations as I attempt to construct newer and updated versions of my own purpose. I could even possibly claim to be on a journey of re-alignment with my purpose – I know you’re thinking ‘how many journeys can one truly be on’? The short answer is... I don’t know, all I know is that kuyahanjwa apha emhlabeni (life is an endless journey).
A couple of days ago, I had a conversation with musician Phila Dlozi – recorded for the podcast ‘Gogo, Have I Been Scammed’, available on the SowetanLive website.
My preconceived ideas before the conversation were around how I would get Phila to speak about ‘music in the dawn of spiritual awakening’ specifically how he understands music as a function of a “calling” from which he derives purpose. Phila overtly accepts music as a gift, the purpose of that gift is to “teach and heal”, per his utterances.
‘Healing’ is a buzzword at the moment used haphazardly about accepting or getting through trying times and circumstances. I suppose it is because some of us are getting newly inducted into accepting that life will constantly throw some weird challenges your way, and you will have no choice but to heal and learn... for sanity.
Discussion with dad yields some perspective about receptive ear
At the conclusion of my conversation with Phila, my technical producer, Demi, commented on Phila’s calm and profound spirit. I believe she, Demi, said “wow what an old soul, I can’t believe he’s in his early 20’s. It seems like you were speaking to someone beyond their years.”
I could not have agreed more, how does a 20-something-year-old accept the burden to heal, teach and pursue his calling no matter the cost? Yes, unapologetically pursuing calling can be argued as a trait that is most pervasive in youth – but this is different. Walk with me...
Detailing the discovery of his musical talent in church, like many musical giants such as Ernie Smith, Phila meticulously navigates the commercial musical space with the sole purpose of healing.
“I still perform on the streets because I believe that it is those people who need to receive my healing, teaching and message. That’s why you won’t find me performing in clubs... because those people don’t want to be healed. They want entertainment”.
Agreeing with Phila, but not fully – I think everyone everywhere longs for healing, perhaps the spaces they occupy accompanied by substances may not be conducive for teaching and healing.
I digress...
Phila’s connection to street performances lies in his origins of understanding music as a calling that requires sacrifice and discipline. Relocating from KZN to Joburg, leaving a comfortable home, Phila detailed his humble beginnings of struggling on the streets all in attempts to chase his dream while remaining true to the understanding of this dream as a gift and calling that is bigger than him.
He became a regular feature at Randburg Square Mall as he would beat his drum and sing for shoppers.
The consequences of treating one’s music as calling in this manner are reflected in commercial success, according to Phila. “Maphorisa reminded me that I was there when Spiritual Amapiano started with Dlozi Lam. We were all at the studio with Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter and them... He (Maphorisa) said ‘look at here they are’... buying properties, cars and doing well for themselves’ look where you are”.
Sobering as Phori’s utterances were to Phila, he remains committed towards his calling and actualising it through music that heals and teaches.
Phila continued to talk about the general misunderstanding that he is faced with, by industry peers towards his approach to music and commercialising it.
“They don’t understand why I still perform on the streets for R2s and R5s. It is because of the energy that I get from interacting with people... I make music for ordinary people dealing with everyday problems in their lives”, said Phila talking about making his musical teachings accessible through street performances.
PODCAST | Music in the age of awakening: A conversation with Phila Dlozi
My conversation with Phila yielded some further insights regarding how one goes about finding their purpose and living in it. “You have to know who you are and where you come from. You have to know abantu bakini [living and deceased) to acknowledge them. Not praise them”.
By Phila’s account this generational wealth of knowledge can only be passed down by familial elders to younger generations. How African!
Phila shifted my perspective towards understanding the pursuit of purpose as a personal identity project, meaning you must know who you are to decipher your purpose. I liken purpose to an identity project as I do with the pursuit of African Spirituality. As an identity project, the practice of African Spirituality takes a deep dive into who you are, specifically in the context of acknowledging and knowing your predecessors.
Understanding the lives of said predecessors, challenges and traits all in attempts to get a historical insight of who you are and who you have the potential to be. We can unpack this a little later...
For now, catch up on this profound and perspective-shifting discussion by listening to the latest episode of “Gogo, Have I Been Scammed?” on the SowetanLive website. The episode is titled: “Music in the Age of Awakening: A conversation with Phila Dlozi.
Today we must celebrate our moms, sisters, cousins and distant relatives who fulfill any role of motherhood in our lives
Some churches are not as 'Godly' as they're meant out to be
Religious differences don’t justify family squabble
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos