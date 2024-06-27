Hockey player Onthatile Zulu shows us how to train like an Olympian

The life of an athlete is a paradoxical tale, characterised by years of endless hard work for a career that is often short lived. There are limitations related to age and having to retire while you still have stamina.

Similarly, when we start our fitness journeys, we often find ourselves putting in the weekly hours over months or years towards a body goal. And once we achieve that goal, we find a new one.

The quest for body goals has seen a growing number of ordinary individuals training insanely in order to not stay the same, with fitness programmes such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), CrossFit, and Hyrox gaining popularity. The truth is, we all want to train like athletes, even if it’s just in our minds. But what does it really take to train like an athlete, specifically an Olympian? What does it take to look like you are gunning for gold?

Mental toughness

“More than anything, it’s a mental game. It takes a lot of sacrifice and is about making the right choices that will benefit you long term,” says 24-year-old South African hockey player Onthatile Zulu, who is on her way to her second Olympic season in Paris. “Hockey, for example, is a high-speed, intense physical sport — if you’re unfit, you’re going to struggle with the technical side of things. It is not a sport for which you can train once every other week; if you miss one week you’ve already fallen behind, so you have to make sure you are training consistently.”

Every trainer and coach will tell you that, no matter what your fitness goals are, consistency and finding ways to keep you on the journey should be prioritised over a specific training programme, as that is what gets you results.

“Although we have a coach and sports scientist from whom we get our training programmes, often our training relies on us. I am lucky enough to have been training with my teammates for the majority of this year because most of us live close to each other. This is great because I then have other people holding me accountable, which is very important,” adds Zulu.