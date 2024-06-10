Context matters: African wedding customs misread

Social media is a wonderfully phenomenal human creation that literally allows us to coexist with one another globally at the touch of a button.
Creators, spectators and the public can engage global audiences, often showcasing the most authentic parts of their daily lives, culture and social contexts.
I say “creators, spectators and the public” because often, attendees of functions, weddings, funerals and even bystanders capture moments for content. We have all somewhat turned into content creators, often meticulously capturing “like” worthy content.
Social media conditions us towards capturing moments of shock value — captioning them with vague details of the true context. Vague details solicit engagements, reshares and debates in the says sections consequential to a dopamine rush on the creator's/ sharer’s part. More simply, neuroscientists argue that engagement with our original posts or reshared posts gives us a sense of pleasure.
Similarly, the existence of an infinite number of posts that refresh each time we scroll, or open social media, is interpreted as a reward — by our brains. There’s always more content to consume with endless possibilities of engagements and interaction with global audiences.
Every so often, we are reminded that context matters, more particularly on social media. It is so easy for us to misinterpret the happenings in a video clip when we do not have the full context. Walk with me...
About a week ago, I saw a fascinating video of an African wedding ceremony. In the video, the bride and groom appear side by side at their reception in the company of guests and family. As the video progresses, we see a woman (not the bride) playfully dancing with the groom almost as to “steal” him from the bride.
The bride shares a soft giggle and proceeds to act unbothered by the happenings that involve someone being in the way of her and her groom. The groom attempts to get back to his bride but is blocked by the dancing lady. The MC tries to intervene, shouting into the microphone “Let them be, I beg”. However, the dancing lady doesn’t stand down.
Now at face value, it looks bad. It looks like the “real partner” of the groom is the dancing lady and not his bride. Naturally, the says section of the post imploded. With speculation of an affair brewing between the groom and the dancing lady.
I was so fascinated by this video because I said to myself “there’s no way this guy’s girlfriend would be so bold as to disrespect him, his family and his wife”. So, I clicked on the reshares to see who else had posted about it, essentially trying to get to the bottom of things.
Context matters: African wedding customs misread
Unique practices take place that other cultures don't know of
Image: x
Social media is a wonderfully phenomenal human creation that literally allows us to coexist with one another globally at the touch of a button.
Creators, spectators and the public can engage global audiences, often showcasing the most authentic parts of their daily lives, culture and social contexts.
I say “creators, spectators and the public” because often, attendees of functions, weddings, funerals and even bystanders capture moments for content. We have all somewhat turned into content creators, often meticulously capturing “like” worthy content.
Social media conditions us towards capturing moments of shock value — captioning them with vague details of the true context. Vague details solicit engagements, reshares and debates in the says sections consequential to a dopamine rush on the creator's/ sharer’s part. More simply, neuroscientists argue that engagement with our original posts or reshared posts gives us a sense of pleasure.
Similarly, the existence of an infinite number of posts that refresh each time we scroll, or open social media, is interpreted as a reward — by our brains. There’s always more content to consume with endless possibilities of engagements and interaction with global audiences.
Every so often, we are reminded that context matters, more particularly on social media. It is so easy for us to misinterpret the happenings in a video clip when we do not have the full context. Walk with me...
About a week ago, I saw a fascinating video of an African wedding ceremony. In the video, the bride and groom appear side by side at their reception in the company of guests and family. As the video progresses, we see a woman (not the bride) playfully dancing with the groom almost as to “steal” him from the bride.
The bride shares a soft giggle and proceeds to act unbothered by the happenings that involve someone being in the way of her and her groom. The groom attempts to get back to his bride but is blocked by the dancing lady. The MC tries to intervene, shouting into the microphone “Let them be, I beg”. However, the dancing lady doesn’t stand down.
Now at face value, it looks bad. It looks like the “real partner” of the groom is the dancing lady and not his bride. Naturally, the says section of the post imploded. With speculation of an affair brewing between the groom and the dancing lady.
I was so fascinated by this video because I said to myself “there’s no way this guy’s girlfriend would be so bold as to disrespect him, his family and his wife”. So, I clicked on the reshares to see who else had posted about it, essentially trying to get to the bottom of things.
Discussion with dad yields some perspective about receptive ear
I then found posts by a few Ghanaian users who provided some explanation about the true nature of the video. Apparently, the video is representative of a wedding practice among the Dagoma people of Northern Ghana.
The practice is called “Da’chahili”, a playful custom that sees the interruption of the couple's dance by the grooms' female cousins. The custom is said to represent the “claim” that a man’s family still has over him — as to acknowledge the shared familial bond. I said to myself, “ahh you see, this is more plausible or rather acceptable in my mind than the other thing”.
I found myself growing increasingly curious about other African wedding customs that may appear outrageous at face value to non-Africans. I then stumbled on a Cameroonian wedding custom that involves an “intense lap dance”. The custom involves the sisters of the bride dancing seductively to the groom as a loyalty test. If the groom becomes physically aroused, he fails the test.
The custom is centered around the groom proving himself and his loyalty in the face of temptation. For the security of his bride and her family — I think that it is in the best interests of the groom to remain unaroused and focused on his bride. “What a unique practice”, I said while trying to consider other examples of unique practices closer to home.
“Dowry is nearly universal in the sense that many native cultures and tribes participate in and practice”, I said to myself.
So, I ask you, what is a wedding or marriage custom in your culture that is unique or even controversial? By controversial I mean a custom that, in the absence of context, will have us talking and making false conclusions rather than controversy that calls into question the validity of the custom. Let me know...
Today we must celebrate our moms, sisters, cousins and distant relatives who fulfill any role of motherhood in our lives
Some churches are not as 'Godly' as they're meant out to be
Religious differences don’t justify family squabble
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos