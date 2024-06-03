Wellness

Vaping youth more likely to start smoking cigarettes

Nicotine is highly addictive and harmful

03 June 2024 - 09:40
Sibongile Mashaba Deputy News Editor
Vaping is particularly harmful for the younger generation.
“Vaping meets the classification of a ‘gateway drug’, with studies indicating that youths who vape are 3.5 times more likely to start smoking cigarettes within two years,” says Sanlam’s Dr Yusrah Parker.

“Nicotine, highly addictive, is particularly harmful to the developing adolescent brain, making them susceptible to habit-forming behaviours. Furthermore, vaping is often associated with the use of other substances, such as alcohol and opiates.”

Parker says the societal costs of vaping are substantial, affecting healthcare expenditure, productivity and mortality rates.

  • Chronic diseases: New research suggests that vaping is linked to chronic lung disease, asthma, cardiovascular disease, seizures, strokes and cancer.
  • Mental health: Mental health disorders are common in vapers, especially the younger generation with developing brains. Conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, irrational behaviour, PTSD and traits of impulsivity are common. 
  • Less risk protection: From an insurance perspective, vapers are rated similarly to smokers, facing premiums two to four times higher than non-smokers. Additional substance use or existing medical conditions can further increase premiums or result in cover being declined. This could exacerbate the nation’s existing insurance gap crisis. 
  • Productivity loss: Chronic illnesses decrease workplace productivity due to prolonged sick leave.
  • Premature death: Acute and chronic respiratory diseases can lead to premature deaths, compounding the public health crisis.

How to help young people quit vaping:

Parker says families play a vital role in helping young people quit vaping and advises:

  • Open dialogue: Discuss the risks of vaping and dispel the myth that it is safer than smoking.
  • Education on effects: Explain both short-term and long-term health consequences.
  • Role modelling: Parents who smoke should consider quitting alongside their children to set a positive example.
  • Legal awareness: New South African laws prohibit the sale of e-liquids and devices to those under 18. Ensure compliance and educate children on these regulations.
  • Support systems: Seek help from healthcare providers and local resources dedicated to smoking cessation. Be patient and supportive, understanding that quitting is challenging and withdrawal symptoms are likely.

