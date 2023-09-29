Pantsula 4 life

Jakarumba and Spikiri’s relationship with dance dates to when they would perform at neighbourhood parties and weddings, resulting in their entering dance competitions. “Spikiri and Jakarumba would win all the competitions around Gauteng and Soweto. They were Amapantsula kings and started dancing for [musician and producer Sello] Chicco Twala — that’s where their love of dance came from,” says Mahoota. “If you look at Chicco’s I Need Some Money video, you’ll see the dance that every South African refers to as pantsula, which was heavily inspired by Spikiri. It’s like our national dance.”

Although the group has been a big influence on the pantsula dance and culture, Spikiri emphasises that the culture has always been there and was something he grew up seeing. They view the dance as something innate and not something that has a set routine. It is about bringing your own flair and expressing yourself.

“It was difficult for a guy like me, because I am not a dancer,” Mahoota admits. “Remember, each song we performed had to come with choreography. I had to be taught and had to adapt. They had to teach me how to make it look seamless and spontaneous. I had to work extra hard to catch up with them. Even today I still don’t consider myself a dancer. Back then I used to go to gym at a place called Health & Racquet before it became Virgin Active, and I would run on the treadmill for 30 minutes. [Kwaito musician] Kabelo Mabalane would come and ask me how I did it, because I would train every day. Now we have swapped roles — he is so fit — but I inspired him.”

Like Mahoota, as a gym bunny I do not consider myself a dancer, no matter how hard I try. However, I recently started taking a step class and realised the trick is all in the footwork. Choreographer and fitness trainer LePantsula, who runs workshops on gumboot dancing and pantsula for fitness, says it is a full-body workout. “The dance is a natural thing; it is an everyday movement expressed through music. Pantsula is an expression of township life through movement, and because township life evolves, so does the dance,” explains LePantsula. “My movement is not the same as yours, because the way you hear music is not the same.”

Much like kwaito, which emphasises the freedom of identity and expression, pantsula embodies a philosophy of being open to interpretation and creativity. LePantsula breaks down six key movements to add to your fitness routine.