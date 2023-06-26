So, what is the impact of crime on our mental health and overall wellbeing?
SA is a society rife with anxiety about crime
Image: 123RF
Just before 3am on June 11, I was woken by loud banging on my bedroom door.
For a split second I was confused and thought there was an intruder in the house.
Shaking, I sat up on the bed and tried to listen carefully with the cellphone torch on. After a few seconds, the banging stopped.
Still confused and even more terrified, I got out of bed. Armed only with a cellphone torch I slowly walked towards the door.
In my mind I was asking myself, “What if there is someone standing outside this very door? What will he do to me? Why bang on the door and not just open it?”
I could barely stand as my legs were shaking, but when I opened the door there was no one there.
I switched on the light in the passage and pushed the bathroom door open and checked in the shower behind the door. Nobody there.
There was no one in kitchen and lounge either. Still shaking, I went back to the bathroom to pee. Yes, that's how frightened I was.
I sent my neighbour a text.
“Did you hear some trembling or banging?”
It was 2.43am and there was no response.
One more turn to the kitchen and lounge to check if there really was no one there – I found nothing.
I went back to the bedroom and shut the door and crawled back into bed and thought to myself, “It’s going to be a long time before the sun rises. How do I fall asleep when I don't know what was going on. Is there a ghost in the house? I know what I heard...”
As I tried to calm myself down, an image dropped in one of the work WhatsApp groups with the words, “Estimated magnitude 5.0 earthquake 5km from Boksburg (on the East Rand)”.
It hit at 2.38am.
I took a deep breath and after watching a few videos on social media platforms and hearing other people talking about feeling the tremor on various WhatApp groups, I was convinced it was an earthquake and that there was no intruder in my house and went back to sleep.
The next day, people were still talking about it and I realised that I wasn’t the only one who thought there was an intruder in my house as some colleagues and/or family members felt the same way during the tremor.
It saddened me when I realised just how edgy some people were when the earth moved.
We thought someone was about to commit a crime against us.
Our crime levels are high, with home invasions, murder and rape stats painting a grim picture.
Crimes statistics show that the murder rate in the country stood at 25,181 in the 2021/2022 financial year, an increase of 5,209 killings compared to the 2020/2021 financial year.
This means an average of 70 people are killed in SA every day.
Robbery in residential homes increased to 21,832 in the same period, compared to 20,870 cases recorded in 2020/2021.
It is only normal that I and other people felt we were about to be victims of crime.
Image: Supplied
So, what is the impact of crime on our mental health and overall wellbeing?
Psychiatrist Dr Claire Lownie says the first thing her mother did when the tremor struck was to check all windows to see if there was somebody breaking in.
“That actually kind of highlights that we as a society are living in a hyper vigilant state. We’re all on high alert the whole time because of the high levels of crime. [There is a] sense of hopelessness that nothing is being done about it…”
She says when you are running on your fear response – known as the flight-fight mode – all the time, it starts to have a negative impact on the way that you live your life.
“Essentially you are living on high alert. You are constantly waiting for something to happen, constantly checking the windows, over both shoulders, worrying about people coming towards you if you are walking down the road ... or something like that.
“The important thing when you are running on flight-fight mode, is to be able to run away or fight. It’s not important to focus on your work or digest your food properly or anything like that because effectively, you are running away from the sabre-toothed tiger and in this instance the sabre-toothed tiger is the constant threat of falling victim to crime," Lownie says.
“That starts to have significant impact in different areas of life. So we are running on this anxiety the whole time and it affects our physical health, our mental health, our social health, our ability to perform our jobs properly and take care of our children properly.
“The children get affected, they are not able to concentrate properly at school, etc. It has massive effects on mental health.”
Lownie says there is no one-size fits all approach that we can all do to cure something like this or to take better care of our mental health.
“What we really need is the assurance that we can be safe. Safety is probably one of the most important human rights that we have as a nation and it seems like the criminals are more in control. I mean if you look at what happened in Diepsloot (north of Johannesburg) this week, the residents were so angry about all the crime that is happening and nothing is being done about it.
“In order to take better care of our mental health specifically, we need to try and find ways to make us feel more safe, ensuring that you have all the systems that you need to have in place to try and prevent the crime. I also highly recommend that people get some sort of self-defence training. It can’t hurt to be prepared.
“If it is at the extent that it is affecting you physically and mentally, there might be a need to see a professional such as a psychologist or psychiatrist,” Lownie says.
