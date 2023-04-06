Don’t sweat it!

In high school I was one of two Black girls who played water polo and I remember the anxiety of my braids not fitting into my swimming cap, of my braids smelling like chlorine, of a braid falling out because of the water and, of course, of forgetting my body lotion at home — and having to walk around with ashy, problem skin for the rest of the day.

Ten years later, although I’m out of the water, the anxiety of what I look or smell like during or after a workout is still real for me and many other gym bunnies out there. “Am I sweating too much? What if my gym crush tries to hug me? Is my skin breaking out?” We often overthink.

In an Instagram poll, 80% of gym-goers said they were more inspired to work out when they looked cute. But how does one get around these awkward fears and what essentials do one need in one’s gym bag?

“When you are training there is an increase in body temperature, so your body starts to perspire in order to cool itself down. To do that it opens the pores and starts to release sebum — sweat and oil,” says medical and aesthetic physician Dr Kiran Bangalee.

“The oil glands produce sebum, which can cause breakouts. Anyone who trains also increases their testosterone levels to a certain degree, more so in men than in women, but this also increases sebum production.”

As we know, prevention is always better than cure, especially when it comes to breakouts. “Before you go to the gym, do not apply makeup or oils because anything you put on your skin can lead to congestion and blockage of oil glands, which prevents you from perspiring adequately,” Bangalee adds.