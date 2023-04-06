Don’t sweat it!
Pre- and post-exercise routines to keep that melanin popping
In high school I was one of two Black girls who played water polo and I remember the anxiety of my braids not fitting into my swimming cap, of my braids smelling like chlorine, of a braid falling out because of the water and, of course, of forgetting my body lotion at home — and having to walk around with ashy, problem skin for the rest of the day.
Ten years later, although I’m out of the water, the anxiety of what I look or smell like during or after a workout is still real for me and many other gym bunnies out there. “Am I sweating too much? What if my gym crush tries to hug me? Is my skin breaking out?” We often overthink.
In an Instagram poll, 80% of gym-goers said they were more inspired to work out when they looked cute. But how does one get around these awkward fears and what essentials do one need in one’s gym bag?
“When you are training there is an increase in body temperature, so your body starts to perspire in order to cool itself down. To do that it opens the pores and starts to release sebum — sweat and oil,” says medical and aesthetic physician Dr Kiran Bangalee.
“The oil glands produce sebum, which can cause breakouts. Anyone who trains also increases their testosterone levels to a certain degree, more so in men than in women, but this also increases sebum production.”
As we know, prevention is always better than cure, especially when it comes to breakouts. “Before you go to the gym, do not apply makeup or oils because anything you put on your skin can lead to congestion and blockage of oil glands, which prevents you from perspiring adequately,” Bangalee adds.
After working out, use the steam room or sauna to open up the pores and allow the sebum to clear out. “It is important before you even leave the gym to rinse with a deep-pore cleanser and splash cold water onto the skin, so you close the pores after this process,” Bangalee says, even if you do not shower at the gym.
He also advises adding acidic face washes that contain salicylic or mandelic acid to your routine, as this prevents breakouts. “Keeping your skin pH acidic means there is less chance for bacteria build-up.”
With gyms now having outdoor facilities, an SPF sunscreen should also be at the top of your list. “If you are working out during the day sunscreen is vital, even if you work out indoors, as UV rays can go through the glass,” says skincare blogger Relebohile Masole. “Lip balm is also essential — your breath control has you breathing through your mouth, which can lead to your lips cracking.”
One thing about me is you will always find me wearing a cap at the gym, especially if I’m not having a great hair day. I also know a number of women who miss the gym because their hair card is declining or because they just got their hair done and don’t want to ruin it. “Sweat is not what damages hair — leaving sweat in your hair to dry after your workout is when damage occurs,” says hair expert and owner of Mummi Hair and Beauty Salon, Busisiwe Msizi.
“Sweat can dry on your scalp and clog your hair follicles, mixing with bacteria and irritating or damaging your scalp. Keep a towel handy and frequently use it to wipe not just your face but hair too,” Msizi advises. “Wearing a hair wrap or workout headband can also help minimise sweat build-up on your scalp and absorb sweat as you exercise. Wearing your hair in a bun or tying it up has the added benefit of keeping your hair out of your face.”
I also find that using a waterless cleanser or dry shampoo before and after my workout helps with sweat and grease build-up, as one cannot wash one’s braids every day. “While dry shampoos and waterless cleansers minimise washing, a daily wash is not good for ethnic hair as it strips the hair of its natural oils, so we do not recommend these products for prolonged use,” says Msizi. “For a healthy hair routine, we recommend visiting the salon every two weeks for a wash to get rid of any build-up.”
Although we live in an era when content is important and many of us want to work out in a wig, Msizi emphasises the importance of securing it by wearing a stretch headband that will absorb sweat and prevent moisture from getting to the glue if you are using a frontal lace wig.
“Working out in your wig also means it will require special maintenance, such as washing it more often,” she adds. “Hair needs to breathe while you work out; the build-up of sweat under a wig is not only uncomfortable but also prevents your natural hair from getting enough oxygen.”
Tips and tricks: Use waterproof glue if you are working out in a wig (Msizi) Wash your face twice a day, change your pillowcases weekly, and change your face cloth monthly (Masole) Find a good-quality roll-on that contains an anti-bacterial or even alcohol, as that decreases bacteria (Bangalee) Look into procedures such as botulinum toxin for extreme perspiration (Bangalee) Use oils such as tissue oil when weight training to prevent stretch marks (Bangalee)