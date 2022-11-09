Tale of cheesecake, Tupperware: Infidelity in social media era

“What we need to realise as human beings is once you experience emotions such as anger, disappointment and hurt, always try to allow yourself to pause and give yourself time to cool down because anything that you do from there, especially in the public domain such as social media may remain there forever,” Lebina adds.
On Monday afternoon, former model Sonia Booth shocked the nation when she revealed that her husband and former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth had been cheating on her.
The former model unleashed a series of posts on her social media accounts where she revealed a timeline of her husband’s alleged extra-marital affair dating back to February this year.
She detailed how she caught on to Matthew’s meandering ways via the help of a private investigator and a car tracker record that revealed the holiday destinations he had been going to with his alleged mistress, who is also married.
Sonia also shared the gifts that Matthew had received from his alleged lover and the infamous cheesecake he had made for her that he delivered in a Tupperware that she had to track down to the mistress’s house.
The former model's revelations have been the talk of the town on social media, but it was the story of Matthew’s late-night escapades that took the cake and triggered humour and sometimes shock at the lengths that cheating spouses go to in order to please their side lovers.
Sonia and Matthew have been married for more than 20 years and they have two children.
Conversations on battling infertility
With what seems to be trouble in paradise in the Booth household, Sowetan S Mag reached out to social worker Nthabiseng Lebina and Mzamo Mbuli, a clinical psychologist, to share their advice on dealing with infidelity.
“There are a lot of emotions that come when one finds out their partner had been cheating, and often at times these emotions are uncomfortable. You feel neglected, betrayed, disappointed and moreover what counts is how you found out about the infidelity,” says Lebina.
“The more information you get, the more you connect the dots and certain things come together, which adds up to the emotion. So, to say there’s a way in how a person should act is a bit unfair because no one actually expects such a thing to happen to them in the first place.
“You’d often see it happen to other people and not yourself, so when it happens to you it comes as a shock because you thought your marriage or relationship was perfect.”
Lebina advised to be mindful of anything that you do when you’re hurting because when the uncomfortable emotion subsides you might deal with the regret of how you handled the matter.
Shifting from toxic to positive masculinity
“What we need to realise as human beings is once you experience emotions such as anger, disappointment and hurt, always try to allow yourself to pause and give yourself time to cool down because anything that you do from there, especially in the public domain such as social media may remain there forever,” Lebina adds.
She said usually exposing a partner on social media comes from a place of pain.
"It doesn’t necessarily end with a breakup, some of them even make up after the public spat. At the end of the day, this is the person that you love. Yes, the intention may also be to hurt them as much as they hurt you.”
Speaking on what seems to be the public’s obsession with celebrity meltdown, Mbuli explains that it comes from the narrative that public figures are immune to certain things other people face in society.
“Being a public figure doesn’t mean you are not human, hence when something happens to a celebrity, it becomes news but these are things that happen to ordinary people,” he explains.
“When you see a celebrity having a meltdown, people tend to feel better about themselves – it takes away from the problems I have and I can project my insecurities on social media or the conversation taking place.”
Mbuli advised that the help one can get to deal with infidelity is to acknowledge the emotions you are going through and allow yourself to work through them by yourself or with support from a professional or someone you’re not afraid to be vulnerable with.
