Sun City, led by its GM Brett Hoppe, hosted a fun day on Sunday to raise awareness around mental health.
Attendants participated in a marathon, fun walk or 25km cycling race.
The day ended with an entertainment programme hosted by Somizi Mhlongo.
The local villages around Sun City joined in the festivities as runners and cyclists passed through their communities.
Here are some pictures from the day:
IN PICS | South Africans hit the streets for mental awareness in Sun City
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
