Seek help before you ruin your mental health for good - experts

Harbouring traumatic experiences for too long without seeking professional help could ruin one’s mental health for good.
Mental health experts made the observation as they mark October, which is known as Mental Health Month in SA. Psychology experts state that the impact of untreated traumas like physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse can change a person’s life for good.
With these types of abuses, which are common in society, experts believe that a majority of stem from emotional issues caused by how people were raised. They argue that emotional issues are mostly linked to unresolved childhood traumas such as rape, issues of poverty and identity, among others.
Some of these emotional problems can at times manifest themselves as personality disorders like narcissist behaviours and gaslighting.
Gaslighting is described as the act of manipulating a partner mentally, leaving them doubting even their own sanity.
Experts state that as much as relationships, emotional behaviours stem from psychological forms of abuse that are motivated by a need to control. Clinical psychologist Mzamo Mbuli believes that any kind of abuse is a traumatic experience that needs to be treated to allow one to move on with life.
“Trauma changes you, your core beliefs, values and it is more traumatic than a trauma itself. Due to this trauma, you start justifying how you were treated. You know you went through it and got out of the situation but the trauma is still in your mind. It changes how you think and how you behave. People that are abused go on to abuse their children because of how they were treated.”
In breaking down personality behaviours like gaslighting and dependency personal disorder, clinical psychologist Hlengiwe Zwane points out that culprits use them to manipulate their victims.
She explains that narcissists use manipulation as part of their personality structure as they struggle with their ego and how they are viewed. She said some individuals show narcissism in their personality structure and have tendencies of using gaslighting to manipulate others.
According to Zwane, there are two types of manipulations – bully and victim manipulation. “Bully manipulation is where the abusing partner makes the other fear them by being aggressive and use violence. They do this to show that they are in charge. With victim manipulation, they make their partner feel guilty by always wanting to be a victim.
“Some people with narcissist disorder have this grandiosity and a sense of importance where they feel they are great but it's a little bit exaggerated. So, in terms of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, there is a criteria that you must fit for us to say you have a narcissistic personality disorder.”
Zwane says there are many red flags that can help a person spot narcissistic behaviours. She noted that they normally lack empathy and don’t recognise or identify with other people’s feelings. She says people who use mental manipulation play around with other people’s minds, making them doubt themselves as well as question their decisions. She said a narcissist manipulates a person’s mind to the point that they view themselves in a negative light.
“Their lack of empathy is done to exploit another person and it can lead to abuse and toxicity. Some of them don’t have this narcissist behaviour only but may have challenges of low self-esteem. The low self-esteem show because of arrogance that comes out through their exterior, voice, and by belittling others.”
Zwane further mentions that some abusers in relationships were found to suffer from dependency personality disorder, where a person is very dependent on another.
When it comes to victims of gaslighting, she says many of them are not aware they are victims because it happens gradually. “So, for example if you have a person that was okay and confident and suddenly she or he changes and is no longer interested to go out, is always unhappy and have negative thoughts about themselves.”
Zwane pleads with the public to prioritise their mental health by visiting professionals and health institutions regularly just to off-load.
“People always go for check-ups and they can do the same with mental health. Check yourself in just to get someone to listen to you. It helps being mentally sound because you can easily detect when people project their own issues on you.”
Seek help before you ruin your mental health for good - experts
Be proactive this October, our Mental Health Month
Image: 123RF/ fizkes.
Harbouring traumatic experiences for too long without seeking professional help could ruin one’s mental health for good.
Mental health experts made the observation as they mark October, which is known as Mental Health Month in SA. Psychology experts state that the impact of untreated traumas like physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse can change a person’s life for good.
With these types of abuses, which are common in society, experts believe that a majority of stem from emotional issues caused by how people were raised. They argue that emotional issues are mostly linked to unresolved childhood traumas such as rape, issues of poverty and identity, among others.
Some of these emotional problems can at times manifest themselves as personality disorders like narcissist behaviours and gaslighting.
Gaslighting is described as the act of manipulating a partner mentally, leaving them doubting even their own sanity.
Experts state that as much as relationships, emotional behaviours stem from psychological forms of abuse that are motivated by a need to control. Clinical psychologist Mzamo Mbuli believes that any kind of abuse is a traumatic experience that needs to be treated to allow one to move on with life.
“Trauma changes you, your core beliefs, values and it is more traumatic than a trauma itself. Due to this trauma, you start justifying how you were treated. You know you went through it and got out of the situation but the trauma is still in your mind. It changes how you think and how you behave. People that are abused go on to abuse their children because of how they were treated.”
In breaking down personality behaviours like gaslighting and dependency personal disorder, clinical psychologist Hlengiwe Zwane points out that culprits use them to manipulate their victims.
She explains that narcissists use manipulation as part of their personality structure as they struggle with their ego and how they are viewed. She said some individuals show narcissism in their personality structure and have tendencies of using gaslighting to manipulate others.
According to Zwane, there are two types of manipulations – bully and victim manipulation. “Bully manipulation is where the abusing partner makes the other fear them by being aggressive and use violence. They do this to show that they are in charge. With victim manipulation, they make their partner feel guilty by always wanting to be a victim.
“Some people with narcissist disorder have this grandiosity and a sense of importance where they feel they are great but it's a little bit exaggerated. So, in terms of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, there is a criteria that you must fit for us to say you have a narcissistic personality disorder.”
Zwane says there are many red flags that can help a person spot narcissistic behaviours. She noted that they normally lack empathy and don’t recognise or identify with other people’s feelings. She says people who use mental manipulation play around with other people’s minds, making them doubt themselves as well as question their decisions. She said a narcissist manipulates a person’s mind to the point that they view themselves in a negative light.
“Their lack of empathy is done to exploit another person and it can lead to abuse and toxicity. Some of them don’t have this narcissist behaviour only but may have challenges of low self-esteem. The low self-esteem show because of arrogance that comes out through their exterior, voice, and by belittling others.”
Zwane further mentions that some abusers in relationships were found to suffer from dependency personality disorder, where a person is very dependent on another.
When it comes to victims of gaslighting, she says many of them are not aware they are victims because it happens gradually. “So, for example if you have a person that was okay and confident and suddenly she or he changes and is no longer interested to go out, is always unhappy and have negative thoughts about themselves.”
Zwane pleads with the public to prioritise their mental health by visiting professionals and health institutions regularly just to off-load.
“People always go for check-ups and they can do the same with mental health. Check yourself in just to get someone to listen to you. It helps being mentally sound because you can easily detect when people project their own issues on you.”
Exercising the answer for depression
Load-shedding can also affect mental health
Brave conversations needed to break cycle of suicides
KABELO CHABALALA | Unemployment growing trigger of depression among youth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos