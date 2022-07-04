Watch out for gaslighters out to control your life

The term gaslighting refers to a form of psychological and emotional abuse that makes one question their reality and sanity.

It is a tactic often used by narcissists, psychopaths or people with behavioural disorders in order to control and manipulate others.

According to counselling psychologist Dr Kgomotso Masokoane, there are four primary forms of gaslighting.

“The first is a straight-up lie. It’s the least damaging but still very harmful. It’s used to hide secret behaviours and creates a deep sense of mistrust in relationships,” she says.

The second form is reality manipulation and can make the abused person feel as though they are losing their grip on reality.

An individual’s ability to perceive what is real and to trust their own memory and judgment is often attacked and undermined.

Third is the tactic of scapegoating where the abuser covertly shifts blame in an effort to justify their behaviour. An example of this would be a cheating partner exaggerating their partner’s shortcomings.