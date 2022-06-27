LISTEN | Being resolute and taking control of your healing
Sometimes we need to trust that everything that we go through will eventually work together for our good. We may not know when and how, but as the saying goes, we need to trust the process. Divinity Roji, this week, is joined by Dr Lerato Masemola known as Dr Lerato to her patients. She is a general medical doctor in her own private practice based in Randburg, Johannesburg.
In this conversation they talk about overcoming challenges and healing, being resolute, appreciating being alive and taking that as the sign that you’ve got reason to live and commit to doing the work. A true definition of choosing the perspective that empowers you.