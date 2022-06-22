Understanding insurance options can secure your financial future

Understanding concepts such as short-term, long-term and funeral insurance can go a long way in achieving financial wellbeing. The more you know, the better equipped you are to plan and manage your finances.

Here is a breakdown of what you need to know:

What is insurance?

Insurance covers risk. Risk is anything that could happen that would expose you to loss — usually a financial expense of some kind. By understanding the basics of insurance, you’ll be able to choose the right insurance cover to help protect you against risk.

An insurance policy is a contract between an insurer and an insured (you), where the insurer commits to pay you an agreed amount of money should you experience the risk that is insured. In return, you pay a premium to the insurer.

What is a policyholder?

The person who takes out the insurance contract with the insurer is called the policyholder. The policyholder can either be the insured person or another person, for example, a spouse or business partner. The policy benefits will always pay out to the policyholder, unless the policy is transferred to another person or entity.