LISTEN | Dealing with Postpartum Depression
Becoming a mom is a beautiful experience that comes with so many changes. Some of these changes and challenges that a new mom faces may lead to extreme sadness, despair and anxiety. These are commonly known as baby blues and can last about a week. Longer than this though becomes concerning and may mean that the mother is suffering from Postpartum Depression.
In this week’s episode, Divinity Roji is joined in studio by mother of two, Keneiloe Myoli, who talks about her experience with Postpartum Depression.