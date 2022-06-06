×

Wellness

LISTEN| Perseverance through adversity

06 June 2022 - 15:33
Nonceba Ndukula, Founder of Nabai Foundation
Finding purpose through pain may seem like a cliché but that is the story of Nonceba Ndukula who joined Divinity Roji in studio to share her journey.

Nonceba is the founder of Nabai Foundation which provides support and mentorship to young women and girls. 

 

In this episode, she shares growing up not knowing her father, not having a relationship with her siblings, being in an abusive relationship and getting divorced, Nonceba’s journey is truly one of resilience.

