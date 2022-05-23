LISTEN | Embracing healing and finding gratitude
For us to heal, we have got to be able to admit that, first we are not well and secondly that we need help. The healing journey is one that will always requires us to be intentional in showing up for ourselves.
In this episode, Divinity Roji speaks to actress Nomvelo Makhanya who is also founder of Silent Crisis. Nomvelo speaks on being diagnosed with bipolar, anxiety and depression, going through bullying and being grateful for the support she has had in her journey.
