×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Wellness

LISTEN | Embracing healing and finding gratitude

By Divinity - 23 May 2022 - 11:13

For us to heal, we have got to be able to admit that, first we are not well and secondly that we need help. The healing journey is one that will always requires us to be intentional in showing up for ourselves.

 

In this episode, Divinity Roji speaks to actress Nomvelo Makhanya who is also founder of Silent Crisis. Nomvelo speaks on  being diagnosed with bipolar, anxiety and depression, going through bullying and being grateful for the support she has had in her journey.

>> Listen above or click here to subscribe to Evolution Space Chats

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case