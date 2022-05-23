How to adjust to the workplace again

Magxwalisa emphasised the importance of being considerate, compassionate and understanding when you return to the workplace after the long break. After all, this is an adjustment to everyone and the pandemic has been a tough time for everyone.

“Some people became employed during the pandemic and haven’t even met their colleagues since the start of the job,” Magxwalisa said. "Also, a lot of lives were lost during the pandemic so returning to work will remind others of the loss the pandemic wreaked on individuals in the workplace.”

Ultimately, Magxwalisa believes the outlook of many employees has changed and they are now more aware of the importance of their mental health and overall wellbeing.

“Employees have started rethinking the places in which they work and of the impact their workplaces have on their lives. They’re also rethinking of the energy they’re willing to invest in their work life.

“People are actually willing to forego environments that do not create a safe space for them to flourish. They are a lot more conscious about managing their mental health and wellbeing, especially coming out of a devastating pandemic.”

Whether you are returning to your workplace or have already done so, it is important to ensure that your presence back at work does not negatively impact your wellbeing, creativity and productivity. Here are a few tips from Magxwalisa on readjusting to the workplace.

Have a routine in place

Getting back to the office may mean a disruption in the routine you had adopted as it may take away your flexibility. Ensure you have a new routine in place that will allow you to get to the office on time and ensure productivity while also ensuring other aspects of your day (such as doing school runs) are still intact.

Be open to a new reality

It is important to be open to the fact that a lot may be different. The workplace may be a little noisier than your workspace at home and some colleagues may, unfortunately, no longer be around. Find ways to accept and embrace this new reality so you can make the most of it.

Prioritise your wellbeing

Make it a habit to constantly check in with yourself. If you find you are experiencing work stress, identify its causes and some of the ways it can be managed. Take advantage of employee wellness platforms made available by your employer to manage the stress that comes with dealing with change or any other factors that may make you unproductive or unwell.