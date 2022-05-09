LISTEN | We are what we eat
While food is part of our daily lives, it is not often that we say about what it is that goes into our bodies and how it makes us feel. Drawing from her life experiences and healing journey, Raine Dunn offers a variety of different services to enable people to find greater health and balance in their lives physically, mentally and spiritually.
In this week’s episode Divinity Roji has a conversation with her on the affect the food has on not just our bodies but our minds as well. We talk about focusing on giving our bodies nutrition, being deliberate about healing and the importance of equipping oneself with knowledge.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.