×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Wellness

LISTEN | We are what we eat

By Divinity - 09 May 2022 - 14:10
Image: 123RF/leonori

While food is part of our daily lives, it is not often that we say about what it is that goes into our bodies and how it makes us feel. Drawing from her life experiences and healing journey, Raine Dunn offers a variety of different services to enable people to find greater health and balance in their lives physically, mentally and spiritually.

In this week’s episode Divinity Roji has a conversation with her on the affect the food has on not just our bodies but our minds as well. We talk about focusing on giving our bodies nutrition, being deliberate about healing and the importance of equipping oneself with knowledge. 

>> Listen above or click here to subscribe to Evolution Space Chats

LISTEN | What makes our relationships healthy and well?

When we considering what makes a good and healthy relationship we hardly ever actually put ourselves as the people in the relationship on the list.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | What is workplace toxicity and how are we custodians of change

With a lot of people going back into the workplace and anxieties are flared, this makes us forced to face the elephant that has been in the room of ...
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...