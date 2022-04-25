LISTEN | What makes our relationships healthy and well
When we considering what makes a good and healthy relationship we hardly ever actually put ourselves as the people in the relationship on the list. We have all seen the step list that consists of different do’s and don’ts, right and wrongs but miss the key component of which are the individuals that come together to make the couple.
In this episode Divinity Roji hosts relationship experts Mo and Phindi to delve into how the wellness of the individuals in a relationship is a huge contributor to the wellness of the relationship. The conversation covers boundaries, expectations, being vulnerable and establishing trust and closes off with the elements that are key in almost guaranteeing the success of being together.