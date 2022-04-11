LISTEN | What is workplace toxicity and how are we custodians of change
With a lot of people going back into the workplace and anxieties are flared, this makes us forced to face the elephant that has been in the room of workplace toxicity. It is as though working from home had provided an escape that was desperately needed and employees are not feeling like they are going back into safe environments.
This is the time that we can take to question where we sit in our roles by examine what kind of experiences are we contributing to. In this episode Divinity Roji is joined by Megan De Klerk and Sihle Bolani and they talk about what workplace toxicity is and how we can be the agents of the change that we want to see.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.