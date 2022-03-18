Bio-Oil: treating scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone for 35 years

For 35 years, Bio-Oil has been at the front line of producing skincare products that nourish, restore and protect the skin.

The skincare specialists know what the skin needs and loves — oil.

Bio-Oil’s legacy encapsulates innovation, as their products have stood the test of time in retail aisles, as well as yielding powerful results.

Rooted in SA, Bio-Oil is one of the world’s fastest growing skincare brands and has become a trusted household name in more than 135 countries across five continents. The Bio-Oil research team, led by Justin and David Letschert, are committed to taking skincare to the next level by continuously introducing ground-breaking specialist skincare solutions.

Bio-Oil’s products are made with the finest, ethically sourced ingredients; from pharmaceutical-grade oils which are so pure they can be ingested, to natural plant extracts and GMO-free ingredients.

To celebrate the company's 35th anniversary, Bio-Oil has launched a limited edition 35-year gift pack with free products valued at more than R135.