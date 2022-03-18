Bio-Oil celebrates 35 years of skincare innovation
The iconic SA skincare brand has launched a limited-edition pack, which includes two free gifts worth more than R135, to celebrate its anniversary
For 35 years, Bio-Oil has been at the front line of producing skincare products that nourish, restore and protect the skin.
The skincare specialists know what the skin needs and loves — oil.
Bio-Oil’s legacy encapsulates innovation, as their products have stood the test of time in retail aisles, as well as yielding powerful results.
Rooted in SA, Bio-Oil is one of the world’s fastest growing skincare brands and has become a trusted household name in more than 135 countries across five continents. The Bio-Oil research team, led by Justin and David Letschert, are committed to taking skincare to the next level by continuously introducing ground-breaking specialist skincare solutions.
Bio-Oil’s products are made with the finest, ethically sourced ingredients; from pharmaceutical-grade oils which are so pure they can be ingested, to natural plant extracts and GMO-free ingredients.
WATCH | To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Bio-Oil is offering a limited-edition gift pack that includes two free products valued at over R135.
Where it started
Bio-Oil started with Bio-Oil Skincare Oil which grew to become the world’s leading scar and stretch mark product. Skincare Oil is clinically proven to help boost the skin’s elasticity by keeping it supple and hydrated. It also promotes skin regeneration by supporting and restoring damaged skin.
Bio-Oil went on to match the efficacy of its original Skincare Oil with a product made entirely from natural ingredients, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural). Its 100% natural formula contains a unique blend of natural oils and plant extracts, and is free from parabens, preservatives, GMOs and all other “nasties”.
Each ingredient was selected based on its ability to deliver the same results as the original Skincare Oil — to be effective in targeting and treating scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone.
Innovating forward
Over the years Bio-Oil has grown its range from specialist skincare oils for scars and stretch marks to skincare designed for dry skin. Bio-Oil’s range of specialist moisturisers has been formulated to treat mild to extremely dry skin.
Bio-Oil Body Lotion is the ideal daily body moisturiser. Its clinically proven high-oil formula is ultralight, non-greasy and delivers sheer, long-lasting moisturisation — leaving your skin feeling silky soft and smooth.
Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel’s revolutionary gelled-oil formula provides immediate relief and intensive, long-lasting moisturisation. Known to be 100% active and 100% effective, Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is clinically proven to effectively restore persistent dry skin and relieve the symptoms of psoriasis and eczema, such as dryness, itching and flaking, by nourishing and conditioning it.
To the next 35 years and beyond
The past 35 years have resulted in an innovative range of specialist skincare solutions designed to meet people’s everyday skin needs — making a real difference to skin.
And Bio-Oil has only just begun. As it celebrates 35 years of harnessing the power of oil, the Bio-Oil team looks forward to an exciting future of skincare.
The Bio-Oil range is available at Bio-Oil’s official online store, Dis-Chem and Clicks pharmacies and select retailers nationwide. Follow Bio-Oil South Africa on Facebook @BioOilza and Instagram @BioOil_za.
This article was paid for by Bio-Oil.