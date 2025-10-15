FNB eBucks PayDay launches with loads of special deals

By the middle of the month, most of us start rationing data, stretching groceries and counting down the days to payday. But luckily, there’s now something new for FNB eBucks rewards members to look forward to.

Say hello to eBucks PayDay, a mid-month boost that rewards your smart money moves and helps your rands go further when it matters most.

On the 15th of every month, all your eBucks will now land in your account, ready for you to spend, save or celebrate. It’s your second payday, a predictable moment of value that gives you some breathing room between salaries or side hustle payouts and lets you plan with confidence.

In today’s economy, that little bit of predictability goes a long way. You can plan your grocery top-up, fill up your tank or treat yourself to something small, knowing your rewards are waiting for you.

“We know how tough things feel for many households right now,” says Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of eBucks Rewards. “eBucks PayDay is an immediate solution that gives customers a second payday they can count on, a small moment of relief and reward for managing their money well.”

This is another strong demonstration of eBucks’ commitment to delivering more value to its customers, especially as it’s a free programme with no cost to join or participate in.

Your favourite brands, your PayDay deals

PayDay isn’t just about getting rewards. It’s about making life’s little moments easier, from your fuel stop to your online shopping cart. Every 15th comes with special deals from your favourite brands across fashion, fuel, tech, travel and more.

Here’s a look at what’s waiting for you on PayDay:

FNB Travel (accommodation) : Get 10% back in eBucks when you book and pay for accommodation through the FNB App on PayDay. It’s a great way to turn your rewards into your next getaway.

Engen : Spend 2,500 eBucks or more on fuel on the 15th and stand a chance to win one of ten R5,000 fuel vouchers, helping you stay on the move for less.

Superbalist : Receive up to 15% back in eBucks, or eB150 for FNB Aspire customers, when you spend R550 or more with your FNB Virtual Card on PayDay.

Takealot : Earn up to 30% back in eBucks. Get 15% back on daily deals. Plus earn an extra 15% back with TakealotMORE when you link and pay for your subscription using your FNB or RMB Private bank credit card on the 15th.

Partner Shop on the FNB App (Hirsch’s, NetFlorist, Dress Your Tech, MyMobile): Get 40% back in eBucks on selected products when you pay fully in eBucks on PayDay. Plus, enjoy big rand value discounts on a wide range of items.

Clicks Family Day : Families who bank with FNB can double their eBucks earn with their Aspire accounts. Premier, Private Clients, and Private Wealth customers can earn up to 30% back in eBucks. Just link qualifying family members and shop with your Virtual Card on the 15th.

(Offers valid as per partner terms. Always check your FNB App for the latest PayDay deals.)

Built from real customer feedback

When eBucks asked South Africans what would make the programme even more useful, one thing came up again and again: consistency. People wanted one clear, easy-to-remember date to look forward to.

“Customers told us they wanted a single, predictable moment each month to see their loyalty rewards payout appear,” says Woodhatch. “So, we listened and created eBucks PayDay on the 15th. It’s about simplicity, transparency and helping people plan their finances better.”

Previously, eBucks payouts landed in customers’ eBucks accounts between the 8th and 13th of the month. Now, on the 15th, everyone can look forward to the same moment, their eBucks PayDay.

Twenty-five years of rewarding South Africans

For 25 years, eBucks has helped South Africans stretch their rands further, from discounted data and groceries to travel and home tech.

Since 2000, customers have earned more than R24bn in loyalty rewards, and this year alone eBucks will pay out more than R2.4bn. This is a year-on-year increase in investment by eBucks to its customers.

Over six million customers now earn and spend eBucks every month.

Why it matters right now

FNB customers know how to make a rand work hard. In the past year, eBucks customers earning under R750,000 per annum collectively earned over R600m in value, showing how inclusive the programme has become.

From families buying bread for just 99c through the Pick n Pay partnership to professionals saving on travel or tech, eBucks is more than points. It’s real relief, built from real banking behaviour.

“We’ve seen how our rewards can make a real difference in the lives of our customers,” says Woodhatch. “Whether it’s helping families save on groceries or giving customers a little extra flexibility mid-month, eBucks PayDay is about turning consistency into confidence.”

PayDay takes that same value and makes it more predictable, giving customers a new rhythm of reward.

How to make your PayDay count

Mark the 15th. That’s your new monthly eBucks PayDay. Open your FNB App. New partner offers drop every month. Use your Virtual Card. It’s the best way to maximise your rewards. Plan your spend. Use your eBucks for what matters most, whether it’s groceries, fuel or a small family treat.

It’s your good money habits, paying you back

PayDay is more than just a date on the calendar. It’s a reminder that every swipe, save, and smart choice adds up. You’ve earned this.

“We’re proud that eBucks has become part of so many South Africans’ financial journeys,” says Woodhatch. “eBucks PayDay is our way of thanking customers and making their everyday choices feel even more rewarding. Turning anxious mid-month moments into excitement.”

So FNB eBucks rewards members, mark the 15th, tell your friends, and make every eBucks PayDay a celebration of progress, big and small.

This article was sponsored by FNB.