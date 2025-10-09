Ten years later, Blaai’s practice spans painting, watercolours, ink, and mixed media, as well as becoming a sought-after city muralist with commissioned artworks for projects such as the End Street North Public Art Mural and Boundless City in conjunction with the Newtown Improvement District & Fuller Park.
Artist Blessing Blaai blessing Joburg with eye-catching murals
Image: SUPPLIED
The vivid artworks of Blessing Blaai are guaranteed to catch your eye when commuting around Joburg.
The visual artist and muralist’s presence is evident throughout the city, as his large commissioned murals bring new life to historic buildings.
The 31-year-old artist’s work might dominate the city now, but he has come a long way from growing up in the Joburg suburb of Troyeville. “Growing up, I never had an interest in art, even though I could draw,” Blaai says.
“Like many young boys, I aspired to be a soccer player, but I began to take art seriously after I completed matric, and did not have a clear direction of where I was going. There was an elderly man we called Uncle Dylan who helped us with our homework at a local children’s centre. After matric, I volunteered there, in 2017, and came across one of his drawings. Intrigued, I asked if he could teach me how to draw. He replied that he would introduce me to the person who had taught him.”
Blaai’s introduction to art teacher and mentor Tracy Witelson helped him refine his natural talent into a successful art career at Art Studio 32 Flavours. “I had the talent, but I needed direction, and this is what Tracy did. She introduced me to techniques in painting, printmaking, and drawing. She also helped to put me through school and gathered sponsors to pay for my tuition at Artist Proof Studio, where I specialised in printmaking for three years.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Ten years later, Blaai’s practice spans painting, watercolours, ink, and mixed media, as well as becoming a sought-after city muralist with commissioned artworks for projects such as the End Street North Public Art Mural and Boundless City in conjunction with the Newtown Improvement District & Fuller Park.
With every brushstroke, Blaai is making a name for himself in the art world, showcasing his artworks at Gallery MOMO, the FNB Art Fair, and RMB Latitudes. He has also participated in group exhibitions such as African Mobilities: This Is Not A Refugee Camp in 2018 and, most recently, Wondering Through at 99 Loop Gallery in Cape Town.
Some of Blaai’s notable achievements include the award for Recognition of Contribution in Visual Arts by the City of Johannesburg and a 2024 artist residency at EuropaHaus in Klagenfurt, Austria.
His recent solo exhibition, In the Shadows at Gallery 2 in Joburg, explores his powerful journey from survival to self-expression. “The exhibition ties itself to the work I did in Austria. When I went overseas, I experienced a significant culture shock and learnt a great deal about myself as well,” he says.
“So, when I came back, the sense of fear of the unknown was gone, and I was willing to explore more about life and career opportunities. I realised the dark thing that I was going through and was walking away from was me embracing a mindset change and adopting a positive attitude towards change.”
Blaai is steadily building his artistic career with the endorsement and guidance of mentors Witelson and Vivien Kohler of Vivien Kohler Art Studio. He is represented by Gallery MOMO. “In the next five years, I sincerely want to go back to teaching at some point.
"I’ve never taught as a professional teacher, but the work I’ve done with the children at the Windybrow Theatre through the Market Foundation makes me believe I have some kind of influence on younger people through technology and art. In my career, I would love to grow in my craft to showcase at the international art exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia and have my work among museum contributions.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
