Travel rewards boost and monthly PayDay coming to eBucks customers

The revitalised travel product for domestic travel will be active from November and will address some of the points of frustration customers have raised in the past.

Travellers will know that different airlines often price tickets in very different ways, frequently resulting in large differences between “base fares” and “full ticket price” that includes taxes.

From next month, eBucks customers will be rewarded with discounts on the full fare (including taxes) across all fare types, including “bag” as well as new “no bag” options. This change will be supported with a simplified travel booking experience, where passenger rewards are simply explained against the fares.

“Our customers have been clear that they are looking for quick, simple and transparent travel benefits that are easy to use and we are pleased to be making this happen,” says Woodhatch.

“Banking and the management of one’s own finances are both fast-moving and ever-changing environments and we, at eBucks, are looking at ways to adapt to the needs of our customers and offer value they both want and need. These rule changes and new products will ensure we both pre-empt and respond to the needs of our customers, while remaining personally relevant with differentiated value.”

The details of the updates and new products are listed below. FNB eBucks will also be rolling out communication in the coming month to help customers ensure they get the most out of their eBucks experience.

eBucks PayDay: one day, big rewards

Get ready for eBucks PayDay from October 15 2025. eBucks will make it easier for customers to plan for their rewards with a fixed allocation date. They’ll now receive their eBucks allocation on the 15th of every month — a predictable and reliable mid-month reward.

In addition to having a fixed allocation date, eBucks will also enhance the customer experience with exclusive offers like eBucks Travel deals, discounts on the eBucks Partner Shop and special offers from eBucks partners.



To kick things off, the following exclusive deals are lined up for October 15 2025:

Customers can earn * : eBucks twice as fast on Clicks Family Day with your virtual card; Up to 40% off selected tech and lifestyle products from the eBucks Partner Shop; Up to 10% back in eBucks when you book accommodation using rand via the FNB App; Up to 15% back in eBucks at Superbalist on the day; and Up to 15% back on Takealot Daily Deals plus an extra 15% with TakealotMORE.





Also, stand a chance to win one of 10 R5,000 fuel vouchers when spending a minimum of 2,500 eBucks at Engen.

eBucks Travel

The eBucks domestic Travel benefit is evolving to provide clients with enhanced value whereby the reward is earned on the full ticket price (including all taxes) as opposed to the base fare only.





Customers can book seamlessly on the FNB App and unlock an enhanced experience with full transparency, an easy-to-use interface, and unbeatable prices — so their rewards go further than ever.





Travel rewards will follow a tiered reward level structure: The core programme offers up to 20% off the full ticket price; You’ll get a discount of up to 40% when you hold FNB car insurance; and You’ll get a discount of up to 80% when you hold a full suite of Short-Term Comprehensive insurance products or pay a minimum short-term insurance premium of R5,000 a month.





For Commercial customers, the core reward programme will mirror the up to 20% discount off the full ticket price, with up to 40% discount when you hold a FNB Business Motor or Property cover and at least one additional qualifying comprehensive Business policy.

This article was sponsored by FNB.

*Campaign terms and conditions apply.