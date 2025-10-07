Bonko Khoza tells of his latest acting roles while having a great time at the Luxurious Marble Circus

The two-day Luxurious Marble Circus at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift attracted a melting pot of people who enjoyed a unique cultural, musical and food experience over the weekend.
But the real winner was the spectacular three-storey stage that was literally on fire, featuring high-octane dancers in extravagant outfits and aerial acts swinging through the air. The stunning production, blending acrobatics, theatre, dance and costumes, echoed visual art straight out of the famed Cirque du Soleil.
If that wasn’t enough, the line-up on the fantastical pink-hued stage kept attendees dancing for the two days with musical acts ranging from Kabza de Small to DJ Zinhle, Mörda, Caiiro, Oskido, Da Capo and the Soweto Gospel Choir.
The carnival wonderland theme continued to the playground, with all the foodies indulging in street food at Pantry and the adrenaline junkies taking a ride on a Ferris wheel.
On Saturday, the champagne lovers, including stars Kuhle Adams, Lisa Madibe-Missouri, Zulu Mkhathini and Lusaso “Saso” Ngcobo, raised a glass and toasted with Moët & Chandon.
The sports lovers were hanging out in the F1 Heineken House, where the brand unveiled its exclusive F1-inspired Emerald bottles.
That’s where Sowetan caught up with actor Bonko Khoza on Sunday, who was joined by Anele Mdoda, Natasha Thahane, Mbali Sibeko, Glen Lewis and DJ Sphectacula. Khoza, known for his roles in The Wife, Heart of the Hunter and Red Ink, told Sowetan that 2025 has been a rewarding year for him.
“I feel proud of myself. 2025 has been the year of challenges, discoveries, and victories. My daughter turned two, and my wife [actor Lesego Khoza] and I have been married for four years, so it’s just been an interesting experience.”
Playing twin brothers Banele and Sanele Magwaza on the Mzansi Magic TV drama series iThonga has been a career highlight for Khoza. The show also stars Ayanda Borotho, Siphosethu Mabaso, Nelisiwe Sibiya, Noluthando Ngema, Menzi Biyela and more.
“I’ve been shooting iThonga for the past eight months and it’s been a tough and humbling experience. I’ve never been on a long-form production for that long nor held two characters for that long,” he said.
Bonko Khoza tells of his latest acting roles while having a great time at the Luxurious Marble Circus
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“The characters [Banele and Sanele] are like polar opposites. Banele is the crazy brother, whereas Sanele is the calm brother, like me. I always enjoy playing characters that push me further from who I am.
“The character Sanele is so Bonko, which is so boring to play, because he is me. When you are faced with a character who’s so similar to you, where you feel like you’re almost doing nothing, it becomes a really different experience, and I couldn’t hide myself. In fact, the one I perceived as the easiest character [Sanele] was the hardest.”
This is not the first time Khoza’s life has run parallel with that of his on-screen character.
“Mqhele [in The Wife] was this young man who loved the girl Hlomu [Mbalenhle Mavimbela] and got married. At the time, I was getting married. Many parts of our stories were parallel for a long time. Obviously, there were character things, but just like me and my wife, whom I love so much, and whom I married while Mqhele was doing the exact same thing on-screen,” he said.
Next year, his focus will be on film projects and stepping into the role of executive producer.
Cape Town will next get a taste of F1 with the Heineken World Tour experience on November 30.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
