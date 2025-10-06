WEDDING | Nompumelelo Nkosi and Ayanda Chiya's church romance

Former SMag cover star Nompumelelo Nkosi and sweetheart Ayanda Chiya’s umembeso was nothing short of magical.

THE MEETING

Nompumelelo: I went to drop off my cousins at church last year February and when I got there, the pastor asked me to stay for 10 minutes. When I entered the church, I saw Ayanda’s three-year-old son and said to myself, “Who is this cute boy?”

When I looked up to see who was cheering him on, I laid my eyes on Ayanda. I was like, “Oh damn, that’s my family.” I left without speaking to her because I had to come back to Joburg, but I kept thinking about Ayanda. Luckily, something was happening at home that week, and I had to fly back to Durban.

When I got there, people from the church came to my home, and there she was. After the service, I asked for her number, but she told me to ask the pastor. I went to the pastor, and he said no. Even my mom spoke to the pastor, and he still said no. But I knew her name and searched for her on Instagram … the rest is history.

Ayanda: It was the first time I was asked out by a girl. I remember telling a friend that a girl was asking me out, but she said, “You don’t know her.” So, I checked her out on Instagram. I saw that she cooks and has a huge following. Being the reserved person that I am, I wasn’t comfortable with that. I had my concerns — firstly, she’s a girl and, secondly, she’s in the limelight — but I told myself, “Let me try it out.” I don’t regret it one bit.