WEDDING | Inside Dintle and Nhloso's traditional Zulu ceremony on Scandal!

"... viewers are upset, which I understand, especially married women," says actress Mapaseka Koetle.

27 August 2025 - 06:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Nhloso Gaza (Kwenzo Ngcobo) and Dinhle Nyathi (Mapaseka Koetle) tie the knot.
Soapie Scandal! has called in celebrity polygamist Musa Mseleku to stage the year’s biggest TV wedding drama.

Ahead of Nhloso (Kwenzo Ngcobo) and Dintle’s (Mapaseka Koetle) on-screen traditional Zulu wedding this Friday, the actors give Sowetan an exclusive preview of what TV viewers can expect:

How did it feel filming the wedding?

Koetle: I felt so beautiful as Dintle. But at the same time, it was very difficult. I had to wear something called an isidwaba (a traditional Zulu skirt made out of cowhide). It was so heavy that I couldn’t sit down the entire day. So if I wanted to rest my feet, I had to kneel because of how heavy the cowhide was. It was tough but also funny at the same time, because I literally couldn’t sit at all.

More than anything, though, that outfit was so beautiful. I’ve never worn a traditional Zulu outfit before. The colours were stunning and the whole experience felt so real.

Do you think Nhloso is ready for two wives?

Ngcobo: Maybe in his world, he is, but I don’t believe he’s ready. Polygamy requires money – it’s about building generational wealth and expanding your lineage. But from my point of view, it’s pointless if you don’t have the means. Certain things need to be in place for such a traditional practice.

What message is the storyline sending to viewers?

Koetle: The viewers are upset, which I understand, especially married women. Many can’t separate me from the character, so whenever I post something, they’ll comment saying I took someone’s husband. I get it, because some storylines are real triggers and reflect what people are going through in real life.

But I think it’s important to remember how Dintle and Nhloso met. When Nhloso was in prison, MaDhlomo believed he was guilty, and he was completely alone.

At the same time, Dintle had just survived her drug ordeal. They connected through that pain – it was a trauma bond. And that happens in real life, where you fall in love with someone because you share struggles. The message here is that sometimes you fall in love with people you’re not supposed to, and it happens to many. More than anything, it shows that love is complicated.

Ngcobo: I don’t believe in what Nhloso is doing, so I’m not sure what viewers should take away from his love story with Dintle. There has been adultery, in the midst of this love story, and the way he’s approaching isithembu (polygamy) is not being done correctly – MaDhlomo (the character’s first wife) is not included. 

What message do you have for your fans on marriage?

Ngcobo: If you’re ready to get married, make sure everything is sorted out. Marriage doesn’t seem easy – it comes with many sacrifices and things you’ll need to look past.

If you were to plan your dream wedding, what would it look like?

Koetle: I don’t like weddings – even when I got married in real life, I didn’t have one. But if I were to get married again, my dream wedding would be at the beach. Just me, my husband and the pastor. I struggle with anxiety, so when there are too many people around, I get nervous. 

Ngcobo: I love being surrounded by close friends and family at any occasion I celebrate, but if I had to have a Zulu wedding, that intimate factor would be out of my control. I’d rather have two weddings – a big Zulu one that’s sort of mandatory and another intimate one where I can control the guest list.

Musa Mseleku.
Bongani Gumede and Musa Mseleku at Nhloso Gaza (Kwenzo Ngcobo and Dinhle Nyathi (Mapaseka Koetle)’s wedding on Scandal! this Friday.
Wright Ngubeni at Nhloso Gaza (Kwenzo Ngcobo and Dinhle Nyathi (Mapaseka Koetle)’s wedding.
