WEDDING | First comes love, then a baby, then marriage…
This is how newlyweds Mihle and Lungani Nkomo chose each other.
For newlyweds Mihle and Lungani Nkomo, everything was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic – except for love.
THE MEETING
Lungani: It was in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. She was walking in the Joburg CBD to buy groceries. I followed her, without her knowledge. I then waited at the door of her apartment. When she came back, she greeted me and my friend. I even said to him, “You see, she greets.” I asked her if I could help her carry some of her items and she said, “No.” [Taken aback], I then went back to go chill with my friend.
When she refused, I remember going back to my room and praying to God, asking him if she was the woman for me.
Mihle: I had just moved to Joburg after finishing my degree at Rhodes University. I was only three months into my internship. For me, the world had closed down on me. That day, I felt like going shopping, and when I came back, I saw a cute guy waiting by my apartment door. I refused because, as a girl, you don’t just say “Yes” the minute a guy gives you attention.
So, the next day the same thing happened; however, he looked nice, he was all dressed up. When I came back from the shops, he asked to carry my bags and I said, “Yes.” I told him my name and the rest is history.
DATING LIFE
Mihle: Our dating life started in 2020. We went on a lot of dates and boom, we had a child; a beautiful baby girl came into our lives two years into our dating life. Because we had to focus on our child, things stopped being about dates but more on how we were going to navigate and balance it all.
Lungani: Our first date was a picnic setup on the floor of my living room — because we were living in the same building. I sent her a text asking if she could come at a specific time. When she arrived, the lights were off and I had a sheet throw-over type of vibe with candles all around it. I made her something yummy and we just sat there.
THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT
Lungani: The first time we prayed together, I knew this is the one. I felt like I didn’t need to be someone else but myself around her.
THE PROPOSAL
Mihle: Culturally, men aren’t allowed to propose before they lobola. So, two weeks before the proposal we had our first lobola negotiations, on 2 June 2022. Fast-forward to 16 June, Lunga then proposes. It was a Saturday and we were meant to go on a date. I just had a child six months prior, I felt heavy body-wise and I didn’t know what to wear. [At the time] I wasn’t thinking of an engagement because everything seemed done and official.
Lunga loves big surprises — he did that for my baby shower and the way he was acting, that day, made me suspicious. We had a reservation at Mike’s Kitchen in Parktown. When we went to drop off our daughter at her grandparents’, everyone was super smiley. When we walked in, there were flower petals on the floor and Musa’s song, Ngivumele, was playing in the background.
I remember laughing as he got down on one knee. Our friends came out where they were hiding from and started ululating. I was so excited, I just remembered him putting a ring on fingers and screaming: “Yes.”
LOBOLA NEGOTIATIONS
Mihle: We had our lobola in June 2022, and the day before we got married, on 21 December, we completed the traditional umembeso. His family came, and we proceeded with the wedding the following day.
THE WEDDING
Lungani: The initial date was in August or September last year, but the money wasn’t right. After our Durban trip on 9 August, after attending my aunt’s birthday, she and I found ourselves hellbent on getting married on 21 December 2024. Another reason for this day is that our savings were only going to be released on 20 December.
There was nothing significant, just our finances had to align with our plans — but on this day, our family and friends’ vibe and support at our wedding made it feel perfect.
THE DRESS
Mihle: Finding my wedding gown was such an easy process. I wasn’t a bridezilla. I went on an internet search and found one boutique in Bryanston called Bridal Tux and Boutiques. I booked my appointment on Friday and went in on Saturday.
I fitted three dresses and found the one I liked. I went back for two more fittings and was happy; it even fit my budget. I wanted a princess moment, but with a little bit of cleavage and a tight waist.
TIPS FOR BRIDE AND GROOM
Mihle: Find your team and rely on them. Also, you need to do away with the narrative that “It’s my wedding, things need to go a certain way” — this type of thinking will stress you.
I was able to let go of a lot of things because I knew my mom or cousins had things under control. I just had to be a bride and be happy.