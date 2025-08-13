WEDDING | First comes love, then a baby, then marriage…

For newlyweds Mihle and Lungani Nkomo, everything was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic – except for love.

THE MEETING

Lungani: It was in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. She was walking in the Joburg CBD to buy groceries. I followed her, without her knowledge. I then waited at the door of her apartment. When she came back, she greeted me and my friend. I even said to him, “You see, she greets.” I asked her if I could help her carry some of her items and she said, “No.” [Taken aback], I then went back to go chill with my friend.

When she refused, I remember going back to my room and praying to God, asking him if she was the woman for me.

Mihle: I had just moved to Joburg after finishing my degree at Rhodes University. I was only three months into my internship. For me, the world had closed down on me. That day, I felt like going shopping, and when I came back, I saw a cute guy waiting by my apartment door. I refused because, as a girl, you don’t just say “Yes” the minute a guy gives you attention.

So, the next day the same thing happened; however, he looked nice, he was all dressed up. When I came back from the shops, he asked to carry my bags and I said, “Yes.” I told him my name and the rest is history.

DATING LIFE

Mihle: Our dating life started in 2020. We went on a lot of dates and boom, we had a child; a beautiful baby girl came into our lives two years into our dating life. Because we had to focus on our child, things stopped being about dates but more on how we were going to navigate and balance it all.