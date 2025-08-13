Living

WEDDING | First comes love, then a baby, then marriage…

This is how newlyweds Mihle and Lungani Nkomo chose each other.

13 August 2025 - 10:06
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Newlyweds Mihle and Lungani Nkomo.
Newlyweds Mihle and Lungani Nkomo.
Image: Popza Dwesini

For newlyweds Mihle and Lungani Nkomo, everything was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic – except for love.

THE MEETING

Lungani: It was in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. She was walking in the Joburg CBD to buy groceries. I followed her, without her knowledge. I then waited at the door of her apartment. When she came back, she greeted me and my friend. I even said to him, “You see, she greets.” I asked her if I could help her carry some of her items and she said, “No.” [Taken aback], I then went back to go chill with my friend.

When she refused, I remember going back to my room and praying to God, asking him if she was the woman for me.

Mihle: I had just moved to Joburg after finishing my degree at Rhodes University. I was only three months into my internship. For me, the world had closed down on me. That day, I felt like going shopping, and when I came back, I saw a cute guy waiting by my apartment door. I refused because, as a girl, you don’t just say “Yes” the minute a guy gives you attention.

So, the next day the same thing happened; however, he looked nice, he was all dressed up. When I came back from the shops, he asked to carry my bags and I said, “Yes.” I told him my name and the rest is history.

DATING LIFE

Mihle: Our dating life started in 2020. We went on a lot of dates and boom, we had a child; a beautiful baby girl came into our lives two years into our dating life. Because we had to focus on our child, things stopped being about dates but more on how we were going to navigate and balance it all.

Image: Popza Dwesini

Lungani: Our first date was a picnic setup on the floor of my living room — because we were living in the same building. I sent her a text asking if she could come at a specific time. When she arrived, the lights were off and I had a sheet throw-over type of vibe with candles all around it. I made her something yummy and we just sat there.

THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT

Lungani: The first time we prayed together, I knew this is the one. I felt like I didn’t need to be someone else but myself around her.

THE PROPOSAL

Mihle: Culturally, men aren’t allowed to propose before they lobola. So, two weeks before the proposal we had our first lobola negotiations, on 2 June 2022. Fast-forward to 16 June, Lunga then proposes. It was a Saturday and we were meant to go on a date. I just had a child six months prior, I felt heavy body-wise and I didn’t know what to wear. [At the time] I wasn’t thinking of an engagement because everything seemed done and official.

Image: Popza Dwesini

Lunga loves big surprises — he did that for my baby shower and the way he was acting, that day, made me suspicious. We had a reservation at Mike’s Kitchen in Parktown. When we went to drop off our daughter at her grandparents’, everyone was super smiley. When we walked in, there were flower petals on the floor and Musa’s song, Ngivumele, was playing in the background.

I remember laughing as he got down on one knee. Our friends came out where they were hiding from and started ululating. I was so excited, I just remembered him putting a ring on fingers and screaming: “Yes.”

Image: Popza Dwesini

LOBOLA NEGOTIATIONS

Mihle: We had our lobola in June 2022, and the day before we got married, on 21 December, we completed the traditional umembeso. His family came, and we proceeded with the wedding the following day.

THE WEDDING

Lungani: The initial date was in August or September last year, but the money wasn’t right. After our Durban trip on 9 August, after attending my aunt’s birthday, she and I found ourselves hellbent on getting married on 21 December 2024. Another reason for this day is that our savings were only going to be released on 20 December.

There was nothing significant, just our finances had to align with our plans — but on this day, our family and friends’ vibe and support at our wedding made it feel perfect.

Image: Popza Dwesini

THE DRESS

Mihle: Finding my wedding gown was such an easy process. I wasn’t a bridezilla. I went on an internet search and found one boutique in Bryanston called Bridal Tux and Boutiques. I booked my appointment on Friday and went in on Saturday.

I fitted three dresses and found the one I liked. I went back for two more fittings and was happy; it even fit my budget. I wanted a princess moment, but with a little bit of cleavage and a tight waist.

Image: Popza Dwesini

TIPS FOR BRIDE AND GROOM

Mihle: Find your team and rely on them. Also, you need to do away with the narrative that “It’s my wedding, things need to go a certain way” — this type of thinking will stress you.

I was able to let go of a lot of things because I knew my mom or cousins had things under control. I just had to be a bride and be happy.

Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini
Image: Popza Dwesini

WEDDING | The City Makoti

Modern meets traditional in the blended wedding of content creator Anika and property broker Siphesihle Dambuza.
S Mag
4 months ago

WEDDING | Clive Mathibe and Lebohang Toko prove that you can’t hurry love

Film director Clive Mathibe and musical-theatre multi-hyphenate Lebohang Toko seal their 17-year love story with an epic celebration.
S Mag
1 month ago

WEDDING | When Tebogo and Andiswa Thokkie said 'I do'

Tebogo and Andiswa Thokkie’s unforgettable adventure-seeker’s wedding with magnificent views.
S Mag
1 month ago

What you need to know about Zozibini Tunzi's wedding

Former Miss SA and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, tied the knot with her sweetheart Luthando Mluleki Bolowana in a low-key intimate ceremony ...
S Mag
4 months ago

Love is blind: When Londa Mavundla fell for Netflix star, Buntu Petse

Their internet romance was so intense that Londa Mavundla and Buntu Petse fell in love before they even met.
S Mag
8 months ago

J'Something and Coco on their love, Lover's Rock picnic

J'Something and Coco are helping to set the mood for Valentine's Day.
S Mag
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest
IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg