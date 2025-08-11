‘Absa made it possible for us to prepare for our next big adventure’

Absa believes that Your Story Matters. That’s why the bank looks beyond bank balances and credit scores, to the stories told and untold, because that’s where real opportunity lives.

Here, Absa client Brandon shares his story, revealing how the bank made it possible for him and his wife Mbali to secure the extra finances needed to prepare for their next big adventure: having twins.

I met Mbali when we were in grade 10 and straightaway I was like, “I like you!” By grade 12, we were serious and my friends used to say to me, “Brandon, bro, you’ve got it bad!” We didn’t want to get married straight out of school. We both wanted a good education and we wanted to get settled into steady jobs before we took that step. Mbali wanted to study law and I wanted to go for a BCom. We knew it would take commitment, but we also knew we’d have each other for support.

It wasn’t easy, I can tell you! There were many times when we wanted to go out and party with friends, but we couldn’t because we were busy with assignments or preparing for exams. And we made a point of going home on Sundays, either to see her family or mine. You’ve got to have a break, you know — and we knew we’d always get a good plate for lunch!

Getting started in life

When we finally graduated, we knew our hard work had finally paid off. We’re the first ones in our families to get degrees, so, once we qualified, we had a big party to make up for all those parties we missed while we were studying! Then the search was on for the right jobs and that took time. But, by June of that year, we were both settled in great jobs and we decided to get married in December. At last!

Three years down the line, we’ve managed to buy a new car and, last year, we even bought our very own home. It was like a dream come true! But things are about to change.

We’ve decided to start a family and, eish, it turns out we’re having twins! We both just laughed when we found out, and we knew at once that we were going to need a whole lot of baby stuff. I mean, we’re going to need two cots, two car seats, two highchairs, a double pram and piles of baby clothes. It’s way more than we’d planned for.

Absa to the rescue

We realised we were going to need a bit of a financial boost, so we went onto the Absa website to check out our options.