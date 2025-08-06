Hilda Tloubatla, the last surviving original member of the Mahotella Queens, isn’t slowing down – instead, the 83-year-old is passing on the mbaqanga torch and holding it high.
With the same grace and grit that have defined the group since its inception in 1964, Tloubatla remains fiercely committed to preserving the legacy of mbaqanga music, ensuring that its rhythm, message and spirit continue to resonate across generations.
The living legend is in Tokyo, Japan, with two fresh voices beside her, Amanda Nkosi and Nonku Maseko, where the Mahotella Queens headlined the World Music and Dance Festival in Hokkaido.
Under Tloubatla’s guiding wings, she, Nkosi and Maseko captivated 30,000 people with the iconic group’s signature sound, harmonies and timeless hits.
In an interview with SMag while in Tokyo, Tloubatla reflected on the monumental moment – their first time in Japan since 2005.
“This is a fascinating time for us. I’m glad to be back in Japan after two decades,” the legend said. “The people here love our music. They love our voices, backing guitarist and the style of our songs – they find our music to be authentic.
Mahotella Queens' Hilda Tloubatla on passing down the legacy to new members
After 61 years, the iconic group is still going strong and is currently headlining a festival in Japan.
Image: Supplied.
Hilda Tloubatla, the last surviving original member of the Mahotella Queens, isn’t slowing down – instead, the 83-year-old is passing on the mbaqanga torch and holding it high.
With the same grace and grit that have defined the group since its inception in 1964, Tloubatla remains fiercely committed to preserving the legacy of mbaqanga music, ensuring that its rhythm, message and spirit continue to resonate across generations.
The living legend is in Tokyo, Japan, with two fresh voices beside her, Amanda Nkosi and Nonku Maseko, where the Mahotella Queens headlined the World Music and Dance Festival in Hokkaido.
Under Tloubatla’s guiding wings, she, Nkosi and Maseko captivated 30,000 people with the iconic group’s signature sound, harmonies and timeless hits.
In an interview with SMag while in Tokyo, Tloubatla reflected on the monumental moment – their first time in Japan since 2005.
“This is a fascinating time for us. I’m glad to be back in Japan after two decades,” the legend said. “The people here love our music. They love our voices, backing guitarist and the style of our songs – they find our music to be authentic.
King Monada on lekompo, fame and upcoming album
“This has been the case since the days of Mahlathini, Marks Mankwane and his band, Joseph Makwela, and West Nkosi. Back then, when they were still alive, we shared stages with legends such as Ray Charles, Sammy Davis Jr, Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson.
“All the American musicians knew that once the Mahotella Queens stepped on stage, the audience wouldn’t want us to leave. Those international musicians would often say, ‘Let us perform before the Mahotella Queens’, because they knew the energy we brought was unforgettable.”
At the heart of the Mahotella Queens’ longevity is unity and mutual respect – something Tloubatla credits as being there since its inception. “Since 1964, the entire band has been together – we became a true family. At the heart of what has kept us going all these years is the deep respect we’ve always had, and still have, for one another. Everyone plays a role and every role matters,” she said.
Since the passing of Nobesuthu Mbadu and the retirement of Mildred Mangxola, Tloubatla has made it her mission to preserve the sound and spirit of the Queens. Through mentoring Nkosi and Maseko, she has re-energised the group while maintaining its integrity.
“I told them they have to live the same way we did back in the day. Even on stage, I show them how to dance and what to do when we’re on stage.”
With additional performances in Tokyo and Osaka, the response from Japanese audiences has reaffirmed the group’s global effect – and the timelessness of mbaqanga music.
“I’ve always said, until my God says it’s time, I plan to be on stage until I am 100 years old. I believe everything that’s happened to me was God’s way of preparing me to spearhead and push the group, especially for all the international shows that are to come.”
While mbaqanga has evolved, the Queens have remained its most faithful custodians.
“The music never stops,” Tloubatla said. “The music we found on earth will continue to be here even when we’re gone – ours is to share it with the world.
“My message to the next generation is: believe in God, carry yourself with discipline and honour the music. After 61 years, the Mahotella Queens are still going strong and the world is still listening. That’s something that they could learn from.”
2019 Reloaded: DJ Maphorisa reflects on songs that built amapiano
Former Big Brother Mzansi star Liema wins big at the Basadi in Music Awards
Gospel singer Musa Yende on modern-day religion
LISTEN | Samthing Soweto: 'My career is not a spaza shop'
Ndlala Mall grand opening shelved as US muso Tank cancels performance
KB Motsilanyane still rocks, almost 30 years later
Lauryn Hill back in SA for the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos