Refilwe Modiselle's debut book calls for a world that celebrates uniqueness

Actor and media personality Refilwe Modiselle urges society to embrace each other’s uniqueness and differences through her debut children's book Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes.
The book follows the story of a confident young girl living with albinism, Zizi, who is adjusting to a new city and school.
Modiselle tells Sowetan how her own personal journey inspired the book.
What inspired the book?
It’s nice to write a Harry Potter-type of book, but for me, I thought, what do I then do? Do I write a fantasy/fiction, or do I dive into an experience where I speak about myself, but with a hint of fantasy merged into reality?
When this idea was brought to me, I realised that I’ve never in my life seen a person who looks like me in a book. The intention of this children's book is to educate and celebrate our differences. It’s a way to give kids a better foundation and to help shape their mindset. Adults can derive certain lessons from it as well – to learn empathy and acceptance.
How do you relate to Zizi?
A lot of the inspiration is based on what I went through as a child and all the harsh realities that every other child living with albinism went through. Zizi goes through many challenges that are very real, some have happened to me, stigma and certain scenarios that took place.
However, as you read the book, there is a little twist – which is where the fictional part comes in.
What was challenging about writing the book?
I never get intimidated by anything, but I soon learnt that writing a children’s book is far harder than writing for an adult. Someone actually stepped up to me and said, “Fifi, what you’ve done with this book is not an easy task”.
Luckily, I had my mentor, Kudakwashe Dzache, who helped guide me on the dos and don’ts. He told me not to go into it with the intellect of an adult.
Who has been your biggest supporter?
When I wrote this book, I got reminded of the strong support system that I come from. My character was built on that. This book is an ode to my parents because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.
I also realised that not everyone living with albinism was like me and had that type of support, so I don’t want that for any child. In this book, you do not only see my parents’ support but my grandmother's as well.
She would always tell my mother, "This child doesn’t belong in the dust bin", not that my mother was intending to do so, but she was just telling my mother that no matter what, I have to be seen and acknowledged.
She made sure I was loved. I believe the reason society is messed up is because we forgot what it means when we say, “It takes a village”.
What has life taught you over the years?
I thank God for giving me purpose. My sister, Bontle, said to me not so long ago while breaking down into tears: “Sis, I see the advocacy you’ve done all these years, but this book will surpass everything you’ve done... you’re changing the scope of what another child would see themselves through.
"You’ve opened conversations that we haven’t had before...”.
