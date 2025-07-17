Printmaking art studio cultivates a legacy of esteemed artists

What do revered artists Nelson Makamo, Mary Sibande, Phillemon Hlungwani, Themba Khumalo and Bambo Sibiya have in common?
They are part of an esteemed crop of alumni art students that graduated from Artist Proof Studio (APS) – a visually energised and interactive printmaking gallery and centre for aspirant art students known for producing the next generation of emerging artists.
“The studio has built such a good reputation for being the place to go scout your next artist. We have over 500 graduates, including Nelson Makamo and Phillemon Hlungwani, who have graduated and some have since gained local and international recognition. That’s the track record we have,” says Nathi Simelane, managing director of APS.
Nestled in Houghton Estate, an affluent northern suburb in Johannesburg, the brainchild of founders Kim Berman and the late Nhlanhla Xaba since 1991, the studio has become known as an artist meeting hub to collaborate and share ideas. The community aspect has since stayed with the studio, with the addition of an educational aspect.
“We are not a white cube gallery,” says Simelane.
“It’s a space where art people can come through and learn about art, engage with the students and with the artists and get firsthand experience of how it feels to be involved in this new art world. On the premises, we offer tours and guests can interact with artists. If you visit today, you might find artist Bambo Sibiya working on a new project.
“The printmaking technique carries negative connotations in that it devalues the art itself. Quite the opposite, it makes it more affordable and accessible and gives a different look and feel as compared to a drawing or painting.”
In addition to the three-year printmaking programme offering, the inclusion of a graduate programme equips students with the skills to use their art as a means of supporting themselves and their families.
As a young boy, Simelane grew up in the small mining town of eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, where his interest in the arts began with stencilling and drawing clippings from magazines and newspapers.
“My mother was a nurse and she worked night and day shifts, she would bring a lot of magazines and newspapers back home from work. At the time, my older sisters had moved out and I spent a lot of time by myself, redrawing a lot of the things that would be in there. It got to the point where she bought me crayons I could use to explore creatively even further,” he says.
Simelane completed his studies majoring in print and digital arts at the University of Johannesburg in 2011. Swiftly, he was approached by APS' professor Berman for an opportunity to work there.
“The project needed me to digitise drawings by students for an awareness mural campaign and I would earn a bit of cash. From then, I started at the studio as an intern and have never left,” he says.
“I don’t know if I'll ever create art as an artist.”
The APS booths draw in large crowds of art enthusiasts and collectors at prominent annual local art fairs – including Investec Cape Town Art Fair, RMB Latitudes Art Fair and FNB Art Fair.
“The impact of the arts and how it can transform the life of an artist with the person purchasing the artwork is immeasurable. It’s a beautiful moment when the artist sees a sticker go onto their artwork for the first time. It’s so exciting and it reinforces the notion that they are going down the right path, especially for many emerging artists who dream to become one of those established artists,” he says.
“People who have an interest in the arts and want to know more about it should not feel intimidated – they are invited to engage with the art and the artist. We often say to new collectors that art allows them the opportunity to transform the space they live in. If you are in a space where there is no artwork, once artwork goes up onto those walls, it completely transforms a space.”
