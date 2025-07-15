Do you feel a deep connection to Africa?
Of course, because there’s so much that we don’t know about ourselves as African-Americans, most of everything we learn comes from someone telling us and not necessarily the experience. What’s beautiful about the era we’re in is that we get to find out that we’re more connected than we realise and I’ve discovered that through music.
I’m able to connect with someone thousands of miles away in a place like SA because music creates a shared language – it allows us to speak and understand each other beyond words.
When did you first experience music?
From my father in church, I experienced a connection like no other. One that made me believe in my roots of becoming an artist. Young as I was, I could relate to the feeling and the healing that came with the sound and melodies – my dad’s taste in music and influences made me believe that I don’t need to chase fame or money, but to see my career as a labour of love.
What sets your sound apart?
I come from a long line of musicians who made their guitars sing – it’s a tradition that’s been in my family since the 1930s and I feel honoured to carry that legacy forward. My sound blends R&B, soul and healing frequencies to create something that moves people on a deeper level.
I’ve never been about fitting into one genre – I’m more interested in creating music that uplifts and connects. Songs like Let the Guitar Sing, Peace of Mind and Singing Guitar Vibes have really resonated with people looking for calm and clarity. That’s why they’ve become anthems in their own right. When I play, it’s not just about the notes ... it’s about making the guitar speak in a way that people can feel.
AJ Ghent talks about his looming SA tour
The American singer-songwriter plans to immerse himself in the South African culture.
Image: Supplied.
American musician AJ Ghent credits social media platforms TikTok and Instagram for bridging the gap between his soulful sound and global audiences – particularly in Africa.
Through viral performances, the third-generation singer-songwriter and guitarist has captivated music lovers with his sonic magic that blends R&B, soul and other soothing melodies. In October, the Florida-born musician will stage a two-day SA tour. He tells Sowetan what Mzansi can expect.
How are you feeling about performing in SA?
Very excited – it’s been a long time coming. It will be my first time there. I’ve been getting numerous requests to come through and I’m anticipating something incredible to happen. I can’t wait to meet my fans and experience their energy live.
These are the same people who have been listening to my music but championing it from afar. Having gained so many followers through social media, I don’t think anything compares to connecting with them face-to-face and feeling that support live.
Brian Temba, who is immensely talented, is one of the acts with whom I’ll be sharing the stage. His sound matches with my guitar – I would say it’s a similar vocal – it was a no-brainer to have him be a part of the show. I do have more surprise acts for the audience attending the two-day tour.
Rouge's comeback flips the script on female rivalry in SA hip-hop
Do you feel a deep connection to Africa?
Of course, because there’s so much that we don’t know about ourselves as African-Americans, most of everything we learn comes from someone telling us and not necessarily the experience. What’s beautiful about the era we’re in is that we get to find out that we’re more connected than we realise and I’ve discovered that through music.
I’m able to connect with someone thousands of miles away in a place like SA because music creates a shared language – it allows us to speak and understand each other beyond words.
When did you first experience music?
From my father in church, I experienced a connection like no other. One that made me believe in my roots of becoming an artist. Young as I was, I could relate to the feeling and the healing that came with the sound and melodies – my dad’s taste in music and influences made me believe that I don’t need to chase fame or money, but to see my career as a labour of love.
What sets your sound apart?
I come from a long line of musicians who made their guitars sing – it’s a tradition that’s been in my family since the 1930s and I feel honoured to carry that legacy forward. My sound blends R&B, soul and healing frequencies to create something that moves people on a deeper level.
I’ve never been about fitting into one genre – I’m more interested in creating music that uplifts and connects. Songs like Let the Guitar Sing, Peace of Mind and Singing Guitar Vibes have really resonated with people looking for calm and clarity. That’s why they’ve become anthems in their own right. When I play, it’s not just about the notes ... it’s about making the guitar speak in a way that people can feel.
'I wanted to be a soccer star, but gospel chose me' – Dumi Mkokstad
Berita tells how she nearly gave up on music
Tuks Senganga to usher in a new Motswako era with Mo Molemi
Hanging out with Harrison Mkhize
Da Kruk takes amapiano to new heights with Kwa Piano Comics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos