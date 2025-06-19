Avocados are the holy grail of plant fruits in the foodie universe. As a foodie, the experience of slicing open an avocado and scooping out buttery spoonfuls of the glorious, exotic fruit is simply euphoric.
My taste buds danced, elated with joy, when I secured an exclusive invite to the Westfalia Fruit avocado farm on the Modjadjiskloof escapement, north of Tzaneen, Limpopo.
We make our landfall at the Westfalia Fruit Estate guest hoouse Ramalea. The five-bedroom guest house exudes the right amount of old money charm and modesty with demure interiors. The chestnut wooden flooring throughout the house and well-kept furnishing presents guests with a homey charm and picturesque views of the fruit basket of Tzaneen valley.
Westfalia Fruit was founded in 1949 by SA-German geologist Merensky and occupies 2,500ha of land in SA and Mozambique which enables them to secure a 12-month supply of avocados to the market. The Tzaneen operations have 9 farms. The agricultural company occupies an impressive 50% of the avocado exports in SA, in addition to supplying and sustaining local retailers.
Westfalia prides itself with the vertically integrated avocado supply chain from research to customer, meaning they research, develop, grow, ripen, ship, process, pack, sell and distribute all their avocados. Essentially, positioning them on a bold pursue to zero-waste and sustainable avocado farming.
In addition, Westfalia produces 3,000 tonnes per season of guacamole at its Politsi factory, 15 minutes away from the main farm in Tzaneen, and 600 tonnes per season of crude – cold-pressed and blended avocado oil – on their Everdon Estate in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Politsi facility processes guacamole for fast food chains and retailers to their preferred specifications.
Avocado powerhouse leads with heart through community projects
Westfalia Fruit manufacturer shows love beyond the Orchard with community clinic, creche, resource centre
Image: SUPPLIED
Avocados are the holy grail of plant fruits in the foodie universe. As a foodie, the experience of slicing open an avocado and scooping out buttery spoonfuls of the glorious, exotic fruit is simply euphoric.
My taste buds danced, elated with joy, when I secured an exclusive invite to the Westfalia Fruit avocado farm on the Modjadjiskloof escapement, north of Tzaneen, Limpopo.
We make our landfall at the Westfalia Fruit Estate guest hoouse Ramalea. The five-bedroom guest house exudes the right amount of old money charm and modesty with demure interiors. The chestnut wooden flooring throughout the house and well-kept furnishing presents guests with a homey charm and picturesque views of the fruit basket of Tzaneen valley.
Westfalia Fruit was founded in 1949 by SA-German geologist Merensky and occupies 2,500ha of land in SA and Mozambique which enables them to secure a 12-month supply of avocados to the market. The Tzaneen operations have 9 farms. The agricultural company occupies an impressive 50% of the avocado exports in SA, in addition to supplying and sustaining local retailers.
Westfalia prides itself with the vertically integrated avocado supply chain from research to customer, meaning they research, develop, grow, ripen, ship, process, pack, sell and distribute all their avocados. Essentially, positioning them on a bold pursue to zero-waste and sustainable avocado farming.
In addition, Westfalia produces 3,000 tonnes per season of guacamole at its Politsi factory, 15 minutes away from the main farm in Tzaneen, and 600 tonnes per season of crude – cold-pressed and blended avocado oil – on their Everdon Estate in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Politsi facility processes guacamole for fast food chains and retailers to their preferred specifications.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Westfalia Fruit also produces blueberry, cherries, mangoes, lychees and citrus variations.
The three-day tour of their facilities was an eye-opener – not only in the large scale of its operations, but also that the sleeping giant has a big heart for its community. These includes a community clinic, creche and equipped resource centre used by the local high school on the farmland.
But I was missing the food element to ripen the experience, and on our last evening we got tucked into the themed dinner under Tzaneen’s sky at the Orchards by the dam. The avocado-inspired menu was prepared over an open fire curated by local chefs Natalie and Leeka Moosa of the Fire Dancers, who are experts with curated outdoor culinary experiences.
The entrée offerings included glorious mouth-watering trio of starters – slow-cooked pork belly tacos served with fire grilled pineapples salsa and avocado creme; Mexican corn dip with charred mielies served with crispy tortillas and fire frilled prawns served on avocado and citrus salad.
However, the showstopper of the night was the slow-braised oxtail, fire roasted red onion served with parsley and avocado pesto topped with rocket and goat's cheese.
Yum, yum!
*Kumalo was a guest of Westfalia Fruit
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos