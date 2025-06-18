WEDDING | When Tebogo and Andiswa Thokkie said 'I do'
"Dating her was like strapping into a rollercoaster with no seatbelt — wild, thrilling, and absolutely unforgettable," says Tebogo.
Tebogo and Andiswa Thokkie’s unforgettable adventure-seeker’s wedding with magnificent views.
The meeting
Tebogo: We met through a mutual friend. It was at a casual get-together, nothing fancy. She walked in, and I swear the whole room dimmed a little. We kept laughing at things our friend was saying and, in that moment, I knew two things: her laugh was going to be my favourite and I was in trouble. My first impression? She was shy and effortlessly charming.
The dating life
Tebogo: Dating her was like strapping into a rollercoaster with no seatbelt — wild, thrilling, and absolutely unforgettable. We were always on the move — from the lush landscapes of Mpumalanga to the mountain views of Magalies, hopping between Airbnbs like they were our second homes. Our dating life was the perfect mix of chaos and charm — sunsets, playlists, roadside snacks, deep talks, and that crazy feeling that we were unstoppable together. We still are.
The lightbulb moment
Tebogo: It wasn’t some grand, cinematic moment with fireworks or dramatic music playing in the background. It was the peace and security we brought each other — realising our vision and goals are aligned.
The proposal
Andiswa: Don’t expect lights and rose petals here. We were watching our favourite telenovela — deep in suspense — and this man, in the middle of all the drama, just turns to me and says, “I’m ready to send the letter.” There was no, “Will you marry me?” No dramatic music. Just vibes. I paused the TV and said, “Wait, are you proposing or updating your to-do list?” But knowing him, that was his version of going all out. And honestly, it was so him — no frills, just straight to the point. I said, “Yes” … after making him repeat it properly!
Lobola negotiations
Tebogo: It was an experience that no one is forgetting anytime soon. It started with nerves, as tradition demands, and a lot of quiet whispering behind closed doors. Our uncles came in full force — suits, serious faces, and that air of “we mean business” — while on the other side they were just as prepared, ready with their list and a whole lot of side-eye. Marrying a Zulu woman “is nie pap en vleis”.
The wedding
Tebogo: We chose 30 November 2024, based on the days the venue offered. We had our beautiful wedding at Red Ivory in Hartbeespoort. We chose that venue because the moment we saw it, it felt like us. The views were breathtaking — rolling mountains in the distance, trees that danced in the breeze, and a kind of stillness that made everything else fade away.
Nature was everywhere, wrapping the space in this calm, grounding beauty that felt perfect for the start of something so meaningful. We didn’t want a fancy ballroom or something overly polished. We wanted something real. Somewhere that reminded us of all the adventures we’d shared — road trips through Magalies, hikes in Mpumalanga, early mornings watching the sun rise over quiet landscapes.
The dress
Andiswa: I went through a few dresses and boutiques with my mom, my sister Thuli, and my best friend Tshiamo by my side. I had a clear vision — I wanted something simple, elegant, and classy. However, my squad had very strong opinions.
Each of us had our own style, so I had to blend four different fashion personalities into one dress. Miraculously, it worked — and the final look was absolutely perfect. The best part? The dramatic veil Tshiamo insisted on. It added just the right amount of flair, and now I can’t imagine the dress without it.
The suit
Tebogo: I wore an off-white tuxedo, tailored by the best in the game, Tshepo Mashego from Relevance For Men. It wasn’t just a suit — it was a statement. Clean, crisp, and classic with just the right amount of bold.
The off-white jacket stood out perfectly against the natural backdrop of the venue and gave that “I’m here for something unforgettable” kind of energy. The fit? Impeccable. Tailored to an inch, from the sharp lapels to the perfectly pressed trousers. I kept it timeless with black accents — shoes polished like glass, a satin champagne bow tie, and just enough confidence to keep from tripping over my own feet when I walked down the aisle.
Top tips
Andiswa: I was a full-on DIY bride. It made everything feel more personal and special. On the actual wedding day, be in the moment. Things will go wrong (something always does), but don’t let it steal your joy. The day goes by in a flash — blink and you’re already at the reception. Talk openly with your partner about finances and the wedding budget — it’s very important.
Tebogo: Don’t be late. Show up on time. If you’re sweating, that’s okay — it’s love (and probably a tight collar). Remember to eat before the ceremony. You might think you’ll survive on love and adrenaline, you won’t. Also memorise this phrase: “Yes, my love.” It works in all situations — stress, planning, last-minute chaos. It’s the Swiss Army knife of groom language. And don’t forget to dance like nobody’s filming