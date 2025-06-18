WEDDING | When Tebogo and Andiswa Thokkie said 'I do'

Tebogo and Andiswa Thokkie’s unforgettable adventure-seeker’s wedding with magnificent views.

The meeting

Tebogo: We met through a mutual friend. It was at a casual get-together, nothing fancy. She walked in, and I swear the whole room dimmed a little. We kept laughing at things our friend was saying and, in that moment, I knew two things: her laugh was going to be my favourite and I was in trouble. My first impression? She was shy and effortlessly charming.

The dating life

Tebogo: Dating her was like strapping into a rollercoaster with no seatbelt — wild, thrilling, and absolutely unforgettable. We were always on the move — from the lush landscapes of Mpumalanga to the mountain views of Magalies, hopping between Airbnbs like they were our second homes. Our dating life was the perfect mix of chaos and charm — sunsets, playlists, roadside snacks, deep talks, and that crazy feeling that we were unstoppable together. We still are.

The lightbulb moment

Tebogo: It wasn’t some grand, cinematic moment with fireworks or dramatic music playing in the background. It was the peace and security we brought each other — realising our vision and goals are aligned.