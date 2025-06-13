Why Reserved Suites in Illovo offers the perfect place for balance between work and leisure

If you live and work in Johannesburg like me, what often comes to mind when you need unwinding and relaxation is a travel far away from the city and its concrete skyscrapers.
There could be many reasons for this. You may want to escape the buzz of a crime-ridden city; traffic jams and you’re looking for serenity surrounded by nature and change of scenery.
You could be looking for a break away with friends in an unfamiliar location far from the usual humdrum of a bustling city.
Another reason could also be that we simply don’t know enough that there exist equally great places in our midst in the cosmopolitan landscape that can offer an escape comparable to a complete change of scenery if it isn’t a major priority.
The latter is perhaps what I discovered two weeks ago when I was invited to spend a weekend at the trendy Reserved Suites in Illovo – luxury serviced apartments ideal for both leisure and business.
As the name suggests, it offers a balance between comfortable living and connection with Joburg’s skyline through majestic views of the city. What further sets this property apart is its location, a few minutes travel from both Sandton and Rosebank. It’s steps away from the famous venue Summer Place along Melville Road, which hosts events on weekends to add to your bucket list of activities.
But you’re most likely to miss Reserved Suites in Illovo if you are driving from Sandton to Rosebank or vice versa because the luxury property is hidden inside a towering 16-storey office development named Illovo Central. Its location inside an office block, however, fosters a unique experience for a business traveller looking for an immersive experience of urban appeal and safety.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The proximity of its location to Sandton, Rosebank, Hyde Park, Melrose Arch and Wanderers Stadium adds to the impressive experience for the visitor, whether you’re looking for dining, nightlife or watching sport on the weekend.
From our living room for two days on the 12th floor, the balcony door opened to a dazzling panoramic view of the city’s skyline. To the west of the city, we could watch the sun going down in the evenings, providing sweeping view that left unforgettable memories.
Image: Supplied
On the eighth floor of the building, you will find Café on Central which serves breakfast, lunch and supper to guests and does room deliveries. Outside the Café is a viewing deck, an outdoor pool which offers breathtaking views of Sandton city skyline to complete your elevated experience. Guests can also use a gym and sauna on the same floor as the Café.
It is no wonder that we learnt on arrival that the luxury apartments are a growing attraction to business travellers from the continent. They offer a complete experience for an outsider, especially those looking to balance the best parts of what hospitality has to offer and a sense of community.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The relaxation and comfort especially during the cold weather is further enhanced by the service offered in the rooms, Wi-Fi connectivity to stream or binge-watch TV and/or work at leisure in your room. During our stay at the facility, I was impressed at how a drive from the west of Joburg where I live to the north for a two-day break can leave such an indelible mark on my memory.
Our two-night stay at the Suites in Illovo was pleasant all round but more importantly it made me realise that there are many hidden gems in Joburg whether you’re a business traveller or looking for leisure.
For rates and bookings check https://reservedsuites.com/
